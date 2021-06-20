7) “Now, LORD my God, you have made your servant king in place of my father David. But I am only a little child and do not know how to carry out my duties. 8) Your servant is here among the people you have chosen, a great people, too numerous to count or number. 9) So give your servant a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong. For who is able to govern this great people of yours?” 1 Kings 3: 7-9.
For many years I have found myself, like young Solomon, praying for wisdom. As a young mother I heard many times, especially from my children, how I was “doing it wrong.” As a shepherd of many people in faith I worry about leading people wrong. I am constantly searching for wisdom.
I, like many, search books, the internet, and even find myself picking the brains of those I respect, to attain the best possible wisdom or solution. Sometimes the answers needed rise up out of these quests. However, there are just as many times I have figured out I was merely fed a whole heap of another’s opinion. These heaps often leaving me feeling like an idiot in the room and once again praying for wisdom.
One source, however, that never lets me down, is the Word of God, the Holy Scriptures. The book of Proverbs, in particular, teaches about wisdom.
According to the “Study Bible: The New Student bible NRSV:” If you look at Proverbs as a book, rather than a collection of unrelated fragments, you will find that its ‘”how-tos” of wise living can’t be separated from God. Proverbs judges every thought or action by one standard: “Is this wise?”
The word wisdom brings up pictures of gray-haired people muttering obscure philosophic maxims. But that is almost the opposite of what Proverbs means by the word. Wisdom is above all practical and down to earth. Young people as well as old can and should have it. Wisdom teaches you how to live. It combines understanding with discipline—the kind of discipline an athlete needs in training. It also adds a healthy dose of good common sense—except that common sense isn’t, and never has been common.
Proverbs judges every thought or action by one standard: “Is this wise?” How do you become a wise person You must first begin to listen. Wisdom is freely available to those who will stop talking and start paying attention to God and God’s word, to parents, to wise counselors.
Anybody can become wise, Proverbs says. Wisdom is not reserved for a brainy elite. But becoming wise requires self-discipline to study and humbly seek wisdom at every opportunity.
Proverbs 13:20 says: “Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools suffers harm.” This is one role of a faith community. God gives us a faith community in order that we do not have to make this journey through life alone. We have this community that we can pray with, discern with, and listen to God with. We can share what the Holy Spirit is telling us and in the midst of this garner wisdom.
I encourage you to spend some time in the book of Proverbs. If you don’t already have one find a faith community to pray and listen to God with. Share what you hear and help all of us to be wise.