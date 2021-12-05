As we move into the year 2022, our need to be connected to God is greater than ever. We must hear what Holy Spirit is saying to us. There are a lot of voices trying to distract us from hearing God.
God gives us a Kingdom hearing aid to help us hear Him:
"But the helper, the Holy Spirit whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you." John 14:26
The key is to hearing is listening. You have to hear what the Spirit is saying. (Rev. 3:22) When we listen, the Holy Spirit will teach us all the Father wants us to know. Then, when we know His truth, His truth will make us free. (John 8:32)
The purpose of hearing God's Word is to receive His truth. When we know it, we can apply it to our life and it makes us free. We must hear God in order to receive His will for us. We can then apply His will to our life. Hearing His Word puts a demand on our doing. The Word produces faith in us by hearing. Then faith, when acted upon, transfers His will to us. The more we act upon His will, the greater our ability to hear Him will become.
"And He was saying to them, pay attention to what you hear; with the measure you use, it will be measured to you; and still more will be added to you." Mark 4:24
We must pay attention to what the Holy Spirit is saying to us in order to receive what God has for us. When we apply or use it, more will be added to us. The bottom line is this: you cannot do what you do not know, and you cannot know what you do not hear. In Luke 11:28 we are told, "...blessed are those who hear the Word of God and keep it." ASV
If you want to hear God, use your hearing aid.
Cal Pierce is the founder of Healing Room Ministries.