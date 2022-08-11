Years ago I read a book titled Fire in the Bones: William Tyndale, Martyr, Father of the English Bible by S. Michael Wilcox. It told the story of the life of William Tyndale and of his desire to publish the Bible in the common, or “vulgar,” English language so that all people would have access to the scriptures. He died a martyr, condemned and burned at the stake for the crime of translating and publishing the Bible in English. Tyndale’s work became the foundation for almost all future translations of the Bible, most notably, the King James Version. We owe William Tyndale, along with many others who gave their lives, a debt of gratitude for the scriptures we can hold in our hands.
William Tyndale lived in a time when those in authority restricted scriptural access to designated religious leaders, and it was illegal for a common person to own a copy of the Bible. Elder D. Todd Christofferson said, “In Tyndale’s day, scriptural ignorance abounded because people lacked access to the Bible, especially in a language they could understand. Today the Bible and other scripture are readily available, yet there is growing scriptural illiteracy because people will not open the books. Consequently, they have forgotten things their grandparents knew.”
We can have the scriptures in our pockets with us every day, wherever we go, and alongside whatever we are doing. They can be accessed on our phones, tablets, and computers. Access is not the problem. Opening them, reading the words, and reminding ourselves of what God wants us to know and do is the problem.
When Spencer W. Kimball, the twelfth president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was 14 years old, he heard a talk about the importance of the scriptures. The speaker asked everyone who had read the Bible all the way through to raise their hands.
“An accusing guilt complex spread over me. I had read many books by that time, the funny papers, and light books, but my accusing heart said to me, ‘You, Spencer Kimball, you have never read that holy book. Why?’ “
He resolved that day to begin and finished the Bible a year later. He referred to this experience in many talks throughout his life as the beginning of his great love for the scriptures. He later said, “I am convinced that each of us, at some time in our lives, must discover the scriptures for ourselves—and not just discover them once, but rediscover them again and again.”
The story of King Josiah in the Old Testament is instructive. Josiah became king of the southern kingdom of Judah when he was 8 years old, at a time when his people were wicked, idolatrous, and had forsaken the worship of Jehovah. Josiah began rebuilding the temple his predecessors had destroyed and found the lost book of the law that Moses had written. When Josiah read the book “he rent his clothes,” an ancient demonstration of great sorrow, because he realized how far his people had strayed from God’s commandments. Josiah then “read in their ears all the words of the book of the covenant which was found in the house of the Lord. And the king stood by a pillar, and made a covenant before the Lord, to walk after the Lord, and to keep his commandments and his testimonies and his statutes with all their heart and all their soul, to perform the words of this covenant that were written in this book. And all the people stood to the covenant” (2 Kings 23:2-3). Josiah became a great king, “and like unto him was there no king before him, that turned to the Lord with all his heart, and with all his soul, and with all his might, according to all the law of Moses; neither after him arose there any like him” (2 Kings 23:25).
Just as hearing the Word made all the difference for King Josiah and his people, it can do the same for us. Opening the scriptures and rediscovering them for ourselves can make us firm in our desire to follow Christ and his gospel and to be a light to those around us.
Kristine Gifford is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.