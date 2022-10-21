I would like to use a sunflower I found at harvest time in my husband’s garden in reference to the final judgment when Christ returns in all His glory and pronounces the final word on all of history. If I may ask, “What will he find in you?”
This sunflower was thirteen feet tall and grew to be seventeen inches wide. It was very impressive in size and full of seeds. At harvest time I was surprised to find that the shells were hollow. Only a very few had seeds inside. The Bible tells us that we are to produce much fruit in our lifetime. “That you may walk worthily of the Lord, to please him in all respects, bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God.” (Colossians 1:10, WEB). Bearing fruit is to nurture, encouraging growth and development to others, sharing in the knowledge of God and being disciples for Jesus. Doing good works for others by using the talented gift, given to you by the Holy Spirit. Preaching, teaching, serving, writing, firefighting, healing, giving etc. There are all kinds of tools that God gives people to help others. It’s God’s way of helping the suffering in this world. “In this my Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit; and so, you will be my disciples.” (John 15:8, WEB).
But some people just do it halfway, their actions only make them look good and impressive on the outside but keep the false secrets hidden inside like a hollow shell. They don’t have enough time to go to church or to help the poor or to feed the hungry, or just love people for who they are like Jesus did. They really don’t care, all that much about Jesus and what he did for us. During the crucifixion and death, Jesus completely humiliated himself for our salvation and those that don’t really care to give their expression of thanks to God, are actuality humiliating Jesus! So, it is fitting that God appoints Jesus to be our final judge.
When you are standing in front of Jesus to be judged will he find your actions exalting Jesus suitable for recompense or will he find that your actions in life was one of a humiliating hollow shell? “When you grab all you can get, that’s what happens: the more you get, the less you are.” (Proverbs 1:9, MSG). “Even now the ax lies at the root of the trees. Therefore, every tree that doesn’t produce good fruit is cut down and cast into the fire.” (Matthew 3:10, WEB).
I pray that Jesus will find faith, courage and good works inside all of us. “Therefore, produce fruit worthy of repentance!” (Matthew 3:8, WEB). Amen.
Karen Marie Parker lives in Sidney, Montana. Her books can be purchased at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes, Kindle, Barnes and Noble and Thrifty Books.com. An Epic Journey Through the Holy Bible with Jesus volume one, two and three.