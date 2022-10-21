KPARKER MUG

Karen Parker

 MARK BERRYMAN

I would like to use a sunflower I found at harvest time in my husband’s garden in reference to the final judgment when Christ returns in all His glory and pronounces the final word on all of history. If I may ask, “What will he find in you?”

This sunflower was thirteen feet tall and grew to be seventeen inches wide. It was very impressive in size and full of seeds. At harvest time I was surprised to find that the shells were hollow. Only a very few had seeds inside. The Bible tells us that we are to produce much fruit in our lifetime. “That you may walk worthily of the Lord, to please him in all respects, bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God.” (Colossians 1:10, WEB). Bearing fruit is to nurture, encouraging growth and development to others, sharing in the knowledge of God and being disciples for Jesus. Doing good works for others by using the talented gift, given to you by the Holy Spirit. Preaching, teaching, serving, writing, firefighting, healing, giving etc. There are all kinds of tools that God gives people to help others. It’s God’s way of helping the suffering in this world. “In this my Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit; and so, you will be my disciples.” (John 15:8, WEB).



