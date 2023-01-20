KPARKER MUG

Karen Parker

Holy desires are having a passion, deep in our hearts, that inspire us to do the will of God. These desires are deep in the marrow of bones, they are intense emotions that compel a heart and soul, with a zeal, that drives for the pursuit, of that will of God’s. This is the heightened response of a Christians life, that God desires. “That you may walk worthily of the Lord, to please him in all respects, bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God.” (Colossians 1:10, WEB).

So, how can God make our worldly passions holy, without taking our free will, from us? “Also delight yourself in Yahweh, and he will give you the desires of your heart.” (Psalms 37:4, WEB). Passions are normally considered a sin. The seven deadly sins are pride, sloth, gluttony, lust, greed, wrath and envy. These passions control our self-centered ego. They are desires that can never be filled. One can never possess all material things, be completely satisfied by eating so much food that they explode or find the recognition that they are looking for. “No temptation has taken you except what is common to man. God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted above what you are able, but will with the temptation, also make the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13, WEB). “Yahweh has made everything for its own end—yes, even the wicked for the day of evil.” (Proverbs 16:4, WEB).



