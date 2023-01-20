Holy desires are having a passion, deep in our hearts, that inspire us to do the will of God. These desires are deep in the marrow of bones, they are intense emotions that compel a heart and soul, with a zeal, that drives for the pursuit, of that will of God’s. This is the heightened response of a Christians life, that God desires. “That you may walk worthily of the Lord, to please him in all respects, bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God.” (Colossians 1:10, WEB).
So, how can God make our worldly passions holy, without taking our free will, from us? “Also delight yourself in Yahweh, and he will give you the desires of your heart.” (Psalms 37:4, WEB). Passions are normally considered a sin. The seven deadly sins are pride, sloth, gluttony, lust, greed, wrath and envy. These passions control our self-centered ego. They are desires that can never be filled. One can never possess all material things, be completely satisfied by eating so much food that they explode or find the recognition that they are looking for. “No temptation has taken you except what is common to man. God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted above what you are able, but will with the temptation, also make the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13, WEB). “Yahweh has made everything for its own end—yes, even the wicked for the day of evil.” (Proverbs 16:4, WEB).
Consider this, God allows Satan to manipulate people by using their selfish desires, to motivate them to be in a certain place at a certain time. These circumstances allow God to work out His plans for us, to be right where he needs us to be. For instance, a drug addict goes to a party to get high and ends up meeting her future husband. They soon learn that they are both born and raised Catholic, and together they turn their lives around. Another addict, a mother, loses everything, now homeless and broken she decides one day, to go to a faith-based program for help, and now builds tiny homes for other homeless women. How about a murderer, ending up in prison and becomes an Episcopal Priest? All these scenarios have happened. God will allow our selfish ambitions and the temptations that are common to man, to create a circumstance that brings us closer to Him. Everything has its place and a purpose. The Lord is all knowing! “Mortals make elaborate plans, but God has the last word.” (Proverbs 16:1, MSG). “And I, if I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.” (John 12:32, WEB).
When we have finally reached the end of the road and are standing at the door, where Jesus is knocking, is when we realize that we will never be satisfied, without the love of God. “And they may recover themselves out of the devil’s snare, having been taken captive by him to his will.” (2 Timothy 2:26, WEB). After this reckoning, one’s own desires are no longer important. Passions turn into a complete desire to be near Jesus and to do God’s will. These are Holy desires. “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:21, WEB). Going to Church, praying for forgiveness, thanksgiving, seeking reconciliation, evangelizing, wanting salvation for everyone and helping Jesus save the world - this consuming desire to be intimate with God gives birth to a new way of life.
Happy New Year!
