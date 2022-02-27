The answer is, “Yes,” but God is a lot more of a God of mercy than what He is often portrayed as.
Many know that the Bible states that God is angry with the wicked. Few know that Jesus said that God “is kind unto the unthankful and to the evil” (Luke 6:35).
I grew up being taught that God was ready to pour out His wrath upon His children for any transgression. Very little was ever taught about His mercy which endures forever. I, along with many others, formed a completely incorrect concept of God.
Multitudes followed Jesus because He had the words of life. He portrayed a God who so loved us that He gave His only son to die and rise again so that we could have eternal life. Jesus taught that faith and believing in Him would give us eternal life. Faith motivates obedience and brings forth good fruit and good works.
Jesus was merciful to sinners, encouraging them, not condemning. He re-served condemnation for the Pharisees who rejected Him and set up a system of salvation based on traditions, keeping rules, and, in general, being a genuine hypocrite.
The Pharisees did not attract converts. When a sinner gets a glimpse of the mercy of God, he will be more prone to give up his life and accept Jesus than when he is presented with a God who can hardly ever be pleased.
Jesus had harsh criticism for the people who made the kingdom of God into a lot of demands, put heavy burdens upon others, and yet were not willing to keep them themselves.
It is my greatest joy to serve Jesus, who I see as a kind, loving savior. He is not demanding or harsh at all. He will gently guide me by His Spirit, and show me the way. In short, I serve my God out of love instead of fear. Fear brings torment.
The wrath of God is not for His children who serve Him, even though imperfectly. The wrath of God is reserved for those who reject His mercy and go their own way, living for the flesh and sin.
“Turn unto the Lord your God: for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger and of great kindness” (Joel 2:13b).