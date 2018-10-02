It is during the storms in our lives when we are faced with a choice. Am I going to trust God, am I going to lean into Him more, believing that He has my best interest in mind.
Or, am I going to get angry at God, blaming Him for not preventing the hardship from coming into my life? Am I going to distance myself from God and the people of God because things in my life did not go according to my plan?
It is my conviction, as well as my personal experience, that it is natural for us, as humans, to struggle with trusting God especially when hardships come into our lives.
Can I just tell you that this is OK to have times when we struggle to trust God?
For crying out loud, John the Baptist even had his time of questioning God’s ways.
The apostle Paul struggled with why God allowed or permitted him to have some type of physical ailment.
Listen to him in 2 Corinthians 12:7-10, there was given me a thorn in my flesh, a messenger of Satan, to torment me. Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. But He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.”
Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me. That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.
Author Jerry Bridges, in his book “Trusting God” writes: Trusting God for the grace to accept adversity is as much an act of faith as it is trusting him for deliverance from adversity.
We know that Paul was given a thorn in his flesh so that the power of Jesus Christ would rest fully on Him. Our weakness is the place where His strength shines.
The old hymn says it like this: “When peace like a river attendeth my way, When sorrows like sea-billows roll; Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say; ‘It is well with my soul.’ ”
Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come, let this blest assurance control, That Christ has regarded my helpless estate, and hath shed His own blood for my soul.’
Is it well with your soul? If you are going through a storm, how is this affecting your relationship with the Lord?
If you find yourself in a storm today, I invite you to lean into Jesus. I invite you to establish or renew your trust in the Lord.
The storms we go through in life provide us with opportunities to trust the Lord.
Is it well with your soul today?