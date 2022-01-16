Humans are so fixated on time and yet are we even relevant in time? There are stars in our universe that are thousands of light-years away, and their light will not be seen by human eyes for years.
Our time of existence has not caught up with their time and existence. To these stars we don’t even exist and yet here we are. Humans, however, are trapped in time, and sometimes cannot discern the meaning and significance of time in their own day. Being bound by time humans have limits and a relationship with it.
Daniel 2:20-22 “Daniel answered, “Blessed be the name of God forever and ever; for wisdom and might are his. He changes the times and the seasons. He removes kings and sets up kings. He gives wisdom to the wise, and knowledge to those who have understanding. He reveals the deep and secret things. He knows what is in the darkness, and the light dwells with him.”
God sees all things in time from a perspective of timelessness; he sees the end from the beginning and the beginning from the end. Acts 1:7 “He said to them, “It isn’t for you to know times or seasons which the Father has set within his own authority.” Ecclesiastes 1:11 “There is no memory of the former; neither shall there be any memory of the latter that are to come, among those that shall come after.”
Through the incarnation of Jesus Christ, God came to earth and entered our time without having any limitations. 2 Corinthians 6:2 “For he says, “At an acceptable time I listened to you. In a day of salvation, I helped you.” The specific dating in Scripture is our history and shows us that these events in time are real and not merely fables or stories. The Scripture gives order to the history of God’s interaction with humanity. Eschatology is the theory of the final events in human history, end times, death, judgement, and the final destiny of our souls. It will be the end of this reality as we know it and a chance for humans to be reborn in the presence of our Lord. Everlasting life is a present reality for Christians, and therefore, time is very much relevant to God and humans.
Mark 13:30-33 “Most certainly I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things happen. Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away. But of that day or that hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Watch, keep alert, and pray; for you don’t know when the time is.”
Human history is divided into time periods. One age comes to an end, and then a new era begins a new time period. There is a change in the environment, a new way of living and a new level of consciousness. James 4:13-14 “Come now, you who say, “Today or tomorrow let’s go into this city, and spend a year there, trade, and make a profit.” Whereas you don’t know what your life will be like tomorrow. For what is your life? For you are a vapor that appears for a little time, and then vanishes away.” Psalm 90:9 “For all our days are passed away in thy wrath: we spend our years as a tale that is told.”
Theologically, everlasting life means, a life which did not always exist but was granted by God forever, yet still running within time, a time with a beginning but no end. Eternal life is a life not within any time limit like living outside of time and existing without a beginning or end, like our loving God.
With Jesus’s resurrection he passed beyond death to a new life and through a Christians faith Jesus passes this way of life onto us. After the final judgment, Jesus promised that believers and righteous people will inherit everlasting life and live forever on a new earth turned into a paradise that will have no end in time. Christians will be granted immortality. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
