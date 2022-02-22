Sidney resident Karen Parker has just released the third book in a series she has authored about the Bible. Karen’s name is probably familiar to those who read our faith page each Sunday. Her column appears on that page monthly.
While Karen may have just published her third book, she has not always been handy with words or even writing.
“My life was 40 years of darkness,” said Karen. “Drugs and alcohol and heavy metal concerts. One day, on Oct. 30, 2014, God came. I guess it was my turn. I wasn’t expecting it but all of a sudden I felt like electricity wen through me and the Holy Spirit and all of these images.” Parker said God did not reveal to her all of the bad things she had done in her life but all of the things she had done right. “It was raising a family, loving animals, loving my parents, the good things that I refused to look at.”
She immediately began her journey through the Bible with bible studies, lessons, books, whatever she could fund that helped her find the truth. She took notes. Lots of notes. She now has 20 binders full of notes she has taken since her conversion.
The task was not easy for her. Despite the fact that she had attended school, she was basically illiterate. “I didn’t know how to read or write. I went to school but I was high all the time because nothing interested me.” In fact, she ended up with quite a few misspelled words in the first book because she did not have a proofreader. While she did have spellcheck, it didn’t always use the word she intended.
According to Parker, her third book is An Epic Journey Through the Bible with Jesus: Volume III is all about the book of Revelation and angels. “It took a lot of digging because Revelation is symbols of the Old Testament and we’re supposed to be imaginative,” said Parker. “It can be confusing and some people think it’s scary.”
Parker states Revelation is not about doomsday, “it’s enlightening for me. It’s about when Christ returns to Earth and prepares for a new Heaven here on Earth. It’s symbolic in talking about what happened in the past and the promise of everlasting life here on Earth. It will be a time for you to speak to God, whether you you believe in Him or not.”
While angels are a prominent part of Revelation, Parker said angels can be found throughout the Bible.
“I dug out every angel with their name and their purpose for God and for us,” said Parker. When asked about a favorite angel, she went to seraphim. “The seraphim have six wings and I found that interesting. They are the closest to God. They have two wings to cover their eyes because they are not allowed to see the glory of God, two wings to fly with and two wings to cover their feet.”
Karen said she learned a lot from her study on angels. “It was really interesting to learn about the different types and their purpose and what they do.”
She also got a family member to do the illustrations for her newest book.
Karen said the first book is all about what Jesus has taught her. “I just started writing them down. It’s all about being a good person in a fallen world.” It deals mainly with the New Testament.
Volume II discusses the patriarchs, the prophets and kings in the Old Testament.
After three books, Karen is not finished. She is already planning a fourth book.
Her first three books are available online at Amazon at https://tinyurl.com/952fat4j . Hardcover is $39.95 and paperback is $29.95. Karen also said she would have some available at this year’s festival and those who purchase them there can get them personalized and autographed.