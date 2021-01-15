Bible Baptist Church is an independent Baptist church. It is also the home of Liberty Christian School, an A.C.E. curriculum for all grades.
Street Address: 502 S Central Ave, Sidney, MT
Pastor: Michael Backhaus
Service times: 10 a.m. Sunday for all ages, 11 a.m. Morning Service, 6:30 p.m. Evening Service.
Other activities: 7 p.m. Wednesday for adult Bible study, Teen Time, Patch the Pirate Club.
Phone: (406) 433-3706
Email: bbclcs@midrivers.com
Online: https://www.biblebaptistchurchsidneymt.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/BibleBaptistChurchLiberty ChristianSchoolSidneyMt/
Our memory verse for January:
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ.”
Ephesisans 1:3