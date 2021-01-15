Bible Baptist Church in Sidney

Bible Baptist Church was officially organized May 8, 1974, and the present church building was purchased that month. Liberty Christian School, an integral part of the church, was started in the fall of 1976 under the direction of Pastor Bob Morrison and Ruth Lepel (Nichols). Pastor Michael Backhaus started as assistant pastor in August of 1981 and became senior pastor in June of 1985.

Editor's Note

Tell us about your faith. Email editor@sidneyherald.com to have your church featured here.

Bible Baptist Church is an independent Baptist church. It is also the home of Liberty Christian School, an A.C.E. curriculum for all grades.

Street Address: 502 S Central Ave, Sidney, MT

Pastor: Michael Backhaus

Service times: 10 a.m. Sunday for all ages, 11 a.m. Morning Service, 6:30 p.m. Evening Service.

Other activities: 7 p.m. Wednesday for adult Bible study, Teen Time, Patch the Pirate Club.

Phone: (406) 433-3706

Email: bbclcs@midrivers.com

Online: https://www.biblebaptistchurchsidneymt.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/BibleBaptistChurchLiberty ChristianSchoolSidneyMt/

Our memory verse for January:

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ.”

Ephesisans 1:3

Tags

Load comments