Presbyterian Church was established in 1906 and merged with the Methodist Church in 1929 to form the Fairview Community Presbyterian Church. In the 1960s, an addition was built. We invite anyone looking for a church home to come worship with us.

Street Address: 301 West Fourth Street, Fairview

Pastor: Kelly Sloan

Service times: 9 a.m. Sundays

Upcoming events: Yearly scholarship to local senior students. Apply at the school.

Phone: 406-630-2770

Email: sloan@midrivers.com

