Faith Chapel has been in Sidney since 2015 and is part of the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel. The Faith Chapel branch in Billings was begun in 1977.

Street Address: Martini Building, 189, 14th Street SE

Pastor: Nate Poetzl

Service times: 10 a.m. Sunday

Phone: 406.651.2100

Email: sidney@faithchapel.cc

Online: https://sidney.faithchapel.cc

We are a church that is unapologetically committed to following and serving Jesus. We believe Jesus isn’t just a historical figure or a great teacher — He is the hope of our world. He deeply valued human beings, welcomed sinners, skeptics and saints alike, and we strive to do the same.

