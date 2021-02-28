Street Address: Martini Building, 189, 14th Street SE
Pastor: Nate Poetzl
Service times: 10 a.m. Sunday
Upcoming events:
Phone: 406.651.2100
Email: sidney@faithchapel.cc
Online: https://sidney.faithchapel.cc
We are a church that is unapologetically committed to following and serving Jesus. We believe Jesus isn’t just a historical figure or a great teacher — He is the hope of our world. He deeply valued human beings, welcomed sinners, skeptics and saints alike, and we strive to do the same.
