Street Address: 298 Fourth Avenue in Savage, Montana
Minister: Dr. Timothy Tharp
Service times: 9 a.m. Sunday
Upcoming events: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 2 p.m. Dec. 24 at Grace Lutheran Church (Squaw Gap Community Hall) and 5 and 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church.
Phone: 406-776-2218
Email: flcsavage@midrivers.com
Other details: The church is yoked with Grace Lutheran Church of Skaar, North Dakota, which meets the second and fourth Sundays either at Squaw Gap Community Hall or the church, depending on weather. All Services streamed live on Facebook and archived on YouTube.
We are a group of hard-working believers in faith and the grace of God. We believe strongly in the community and work to support a variety of groups including youth groups and the local Savage Sunrise Manor.
