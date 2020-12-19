First Lutheran Church, Savage

First Lutheran Church in Savage was founded in 1913. Labor and materials were costly then, so each member loaned money toward the construction. The church rented farm land and paid that debt not long after 1926. Today, the church is wrapping up what will be its second expansion. A new fellowship hall and kitchen are being built on the ground level. A great deal of volunteer labor has been involved — but no loan this time around.

Street Address: 298 Fourth Avenue in Savage, Montana

Minister: Dr. Timothy Tharp

Service times: 9 a.m. Sunday

Upcoming events: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 2 p.m. Dec. 24 at Grace Lutheran Church (Squaw Gap Community Hall) and 5 and 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church.

Phone: 406-776-2218

Email: flcsavage@midrivers.com

Online: https://www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranChurchSavageMT/

Other details: The church is yoked with Grace Lutheran Church of Skaar, North Dakota, which meets the second and fourth Sundays either at Squaw Gap Community Hall or the church, depending on weather. All Services streamed live on Facebook and archived on YouTube.

We are a group of hard-working believers in faith and the grace of God. We believe strongly in the community and work to support a variety of groups including youth groups and the local Savage Sunrise Manor.

