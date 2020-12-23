People's Congregational Church in Sidney

The Peoples' Congregational Church in Sidney, Montana is a church built in 1910 which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has also been known as Sidney Lutheran Bretheran Church. It was added to the Register in 1982. It was designed by James W. Anderson, the first reverend of the church, and built from milled lumber brought from Mondak, Montana, a railway town. It has an "engaged 'Norman tower'" which is "an infrequent feature used in this otherwise distinctive, popular church design"

Street Address: 405 10th Avenue SW Sidney MT 59270

Reverend/Pastor/Minister: Securing a full-time pastor

Service times: 11 a.m. Sunday worship

Phone: (406) 433-3707

Email: peoplesucc@midrivers.com

Online: https://www.sidneysavageucc.org/

Other details: Part of the United Church of Christ and the Montana Northern Wyoming Conference. Our worship is traditional and we value our hymns, our thinking is open and non dogmatic, our communities are generous and friendly. Our services are both online on our Facebook pages and in person. We wear masks when we sing and practice social distancing. In the age of Covid 19 we seek to follow best practices to create a safe and meaningful experience of church.

