Street Address: 405 10th Avenue SW Sidney MT 59270
Reverend/Pastor/Minister: Securing a full-time pastor
Service times: 11 a.m. Sunday worship
Phone: (406) 433-3707
Email: peoplesucc@midrivers.com
Online: https://www.sidneysavageucc.org/
Other details: Part of the United Church of Christ and the Montana Northern Wyoming Conference. Our worship is traditional and we value our hymns, our thinking is open and non dogmatic, our communities are generous and friendly. Our services are both online on our Facebook pages and in person. We wear masks when we sing and practice social distancing. In the age of Covid 19 we seek to follow best practices to create a safe and meaningful experience of church.