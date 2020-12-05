Full name of church: Sidney Assembly of God
Sidney A/G is committed to being known as a house of prayer. We believe that prayer is the engine that drives the Church forward, so we commit to being a praying church.
Street Address: 414 E Main St, Sidney, MT 59270
Pastors: Pastors Dustin & Aleena Morgan
Service times: 9 & 11 a.m. Sundays
Other meeting times: Kids & Youths, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Prayer Service, 6:45 p.m.
Phone: (406) 433-2550
Email: sidneyag@midrivers.com
Online: https://sidneyaog.com/
