The church started in 1937 with Rev. Oscar Hines, who decided it was time to have a Pentecostal church in Sidney. Not long after, with 17 charter members, he and his group secured an old government building from Fort Peck, cutting it in half to move it to Sidney. It has been growing ever since.

 

Full name of church: Sidney Assembly of God

Sidney A/G is committed to being known as a house of prayer. We believe that prayer is the engine that drives the Church forward, so we commit to being a praying church.

Street Address: 414 E Main St, Sidney, MT 59270

Pastors: Pastors Dustin & Aleena Morgan

Service times: 9 & 11 a.m. Sundays

Other meeting times: Kids & Youths, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Prayer Service, 6:45 p.m.

Phone: (406) 433-2550

Email: sidneyag@midrivers.com

Online: https://sidneyaog.com/

