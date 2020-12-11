Street Address: 606 Ninth Street Southwest
Reverend/Pastor/Minister: Richard Evans
Service times: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Worship service
Upcoming events: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group
Phone: 406-488-1956
Email: richard@sidneynaz.org
Online: http://sidneynaz.org/
Sidney First Church of the Nazarene is a missional community of believers in the risen Christ! What does it mean to be missional? It means that we recognize that every believer has a place and a purpose in the body of Christ.