Sidney First Church of the Nazarene

Sidney Church of the Nazarene is part of a global church, called the Church of the Nazarene, as well as a district made up of sister churches in our geographical area, which is the states of Wyoming and Montana! This is called the Rocky Mountain District of the Church of the Nazarene.

 Provided

Street Address: 606 Ninth Street Southwest

Reverend/Pastor/Minister: Richard Evans

Service times: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Worship service

Upcoming events: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group

Phone: 406-488-1956

Email: richard@sidneynaz.org

Online: http://sidneynaz.org/

Sidney First Church of the Nazarene is a missional community of believers in the risen Christ! What does it mean to be missional?  It means that we recognize that every believer has a place and a purpose in the body of Christ.

Tags

Load comments