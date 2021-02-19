St. Matthews Catholic Church parish

While it’s unclear when the first Catholic homesteaded in the area, there were enough people for a priest to travel here twice yearly to celebrate Mass in the homes of the Obergfells and O’Briens in the Sidney-Fairview area. In 1915, Sidney became a mission of the Catholic Church in Fairview. A Catholic School building was built In 1949, which continued through 1971 and still stands today. A new parish complex was built in 1962. It was dedicated to St. Matthew, the Gospel Evangelist. 

Street Address: 219 Seventh Street SE

Pastor: Fr. Jim O’Neil

Associate Pastor: Fr. Callistus Igwenagu

Service times: 5:30 p.m. Saturday mass, 9:30 a.m. Sunday mass

Winter office hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Upcoming events: Valentine VIP dinner, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 for 8th grade only

Phone: Main — 406-433-1068, Rectory — 406-433-2510

Email: stmatt@midrivers.com

Online: https://www.stmattsidney.com/

Other relevant details: St. Matthews is the Mother Church for St. Bernards, Charley Creek; St. Catherine’s, Fairview; St. Micheal’s, Savage; and St. Theresa’s, Lambert.

We are a welcoming Catholic community called by God to live out the message of Christ in love and service to all people.

