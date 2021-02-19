Street Address: 219 Seventh Street SE
Pastor: Fr. Jim O’Neil
Associate Pastor: Fr. Callistus Igwenagu
Service times: 5:30 p.m. Saturday mass, 9:30 a.m. Sunday mass
Winter office hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Upcoming events: Valentine VIP dinner, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 for 8th grade only
Phone: Main — 406-433-1068, Rectory — 406-433-2510
Email: stmatt@midrivers.com
Online: https://www.stmattsidney.com/
Other relevant details: St. Matthews is the Mother Church for St. Bernards, Charley Creek; St. Catherine’s, Fairview; St. Micheal’s, Savage; and St. Theresa’s, Lambert.
We are a welcoming Catholic community called by God to live out the message of Christ in love and service to all people.
