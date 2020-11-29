Join members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in making the season a little brighter by serving one by one.
Despite the pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues its tradition of encouraging service at Christmas with its annual Light the World campaign. We can all make a difference in the lives of those around us through
simple, meaningful acts of service. Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy said, “We can be a light that can shine to the world. We invite all to join with us this Christmas season and light the world, one person at a time, one by one, just as the Savior did. Together, we can end 2020 on a positive note.”
As in years past, starting December 1, and for the 25 days leading up to Christmas, a daily service calendar will provide ideas for simple, personal and safe ways we can reach out and serve one another during the holiday season. This downloadable calendar will be available on LightTheWorld.org.
People can opt-in to receive a daily text and email reminder to serve. These prompts will include ways to safely serve from home or deliver things to others along with ideas of a person they can serve and what to do. Sign up for these daily prompts beginning on November 14 and the prompts will begin on December 1. Text LIGHT to 71234 or sign up with your email at LightTheWorld.org.
Share your experiences as a giver or receiver of Christlike caring through social media by using the hashtag #LIGHTtheWORLD. To learn more about Jesus Christ’s birth, teachings, and mission, please visit LighttheWorld.org.