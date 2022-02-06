We are in a season where we need a reality check. Too many believe that reality is what you see in the world. In the Kingdom of God, reality is the Spirit realm, not the natural realm. We must ask ourselves, is reality what we see in the world, or is it in the Spirit realm of God that created the world? In other words, the Creator is more real than what He creates. In the beginning, God, who is Spirit and truth, created Heaven and earth. The revelation is this: the natural realm is the supernatural realm seen. For this reason, Jesus said to walk by faith, not by sight. (2 Cor. 5:7)
We are in the world, but not of the world. The reality of the Spirit realm gives us authority over the natural world. God has given us authority to rule and reign over the earth. When He did this, the earth then became subject to us.
“For the earnest expectation of the creation eagerly waits for the revealing of the sons of God.” Romans 8:19 NKJV
Creation itself anticipates the children of God moving into the realm of God to redeem the world from corruption.
“For the creation was subject to futility, not willingly, but because of Him who subjected it in hope; because the creation itself also will be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God.” Romans 8:20-21 NKJV
God made creation subject to Adam. When adam failed, so did the world. The second Adam, who is Jesus, came to redeem man, so that man could establish and extend God’s Kingdom on earth as it is in Heaven.
We cannot rule on earth until we understand this reality. We cannot overcome the world until God can overcome us. When we live in the reality of the Spirit, we can hear what the Spirit is saying. Our ability to hear what the Spirit is saying will give us the power to change what we see in the natural.
“Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” 2 Cor. 5:17 NKJV
The new creation man will live in the new things that are of God. His life is no longer in man’s reality but in God’s reality. That is why we are a new creation. Knowing this truth will make us free. It is time to live in God’s reality.