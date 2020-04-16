On March 26, as the coronavirus reached a critical point throughout Montana, the Sidney Herald reached out to a dozen local faith-based leaders to find out how they were responding to the crisis. Three replied to our email. Here are their full answers, preceded by each question:
Sidney Herald: What are your thoughts about the coronavirus in terms of the Big Picture — the “overall scheme of things”?
Rev. Rolf David Preus: The coronavirus is a stark reminder that we are mortal and that our lives are constantly in jeopardy whether or not we are aware of it. Not only bodily health, but employment and financial security can be taken away from us without notice.
Pastor Neil Lindorff: This is certainly a serious health threat. It has changed the lives of many and will continue to for some time.
Pastor Audrey Rydbom: This pandemic is a visible means that shows us how everyone is created equal in the eyes of God. Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate based on race, gender, social status or age. I believe it is important for us to take note of this as we move forward in life. As a people, we have a habit of judging and discriminating against one another based on these identifiers. If something that can cause so much fear, and death does not discriminate, then there is no reason for humanity to discriminate in the positive aspects of life.
SH: What advice can you offer anyone searching for meaning in their lives, especially if they are facing fears of economic uncertainty?
Rev. Preus: The only meaning in our lives that will last is given to us by Jesus Christ, the eternal Son of God and Savior of sinners, who died on the cross to take away our sins and rose from the dead with life and immortality to give to us in his gospel.
Pastor Lindorff: On our own, this is difficult, close to impossible to deal with. Together we can get through these difficult times. Reach out and offer help and contact to others, even if it is only by phone or mail. Remember that God does not leave us. Nothing separates us from the love of God.
Pastor Rydbom: Scripture states over 100 times “do not fear.” Do not fear what you cannot control; you can’t change it anyway. The secular world tends to identify us by what we do and what we have. Both of these things are fleeting and let us down. The one constant we do have is our Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ. God created us in God’s image for a purpose. What the secular world fails to teach us is that our purpose is about relationships; our relationship with God and with one another, not what we do or how big our bank accounts are. During this time of sheltering in place I suggest people take the time to nurture relationships. Once our relationships are in order we will have a greater understanding of what is important in our lives.
SH: What guidance can you offer anyone who is questioning their faith right now?
Rev. Preus: I would encourage Christians to remember that God has not promised us perfect health and security in this world, indeed, he has said that we would have troubles in this world, but that God has promised us forgiveness of sins and eternal life as his free gift in Christ, and he governs all of creation for the purpose of confirming us Christians in this faith.
Pastor Lindorff: God has not left us. Even if we cannot meet as groups, you can still pray, read your Bible, connect in other ways. Do not lose hope.
Pastor Rydbom: There is no place in scripture that states if you believe and follow the way of Jesus your life will be without struggle. Scripture promises that whatever the difficulty we experience we do not have to go through it alone; God is with us. I believe this is why God gave us the church; a group of fellow believers, led by the Holy Spirit, to support and care for one another during times of struggle. Faith comes to us by hearing God’s Word; faith is not something a person controls; faith is a gift of God. If you feel your faith wavering delve into God’s Word of promise and always remember faith the size of a mustard seed can move mountains. Don’t stress about having enough; God will provide you with the faith you need.
SH: How has the COVID-19 crisis, particularly local event cancellations, impacted your church’s gatherings?
Rev. Preus: Attendance is down. We are not presently celebrating the Lord’s Supper, and all meetings and gatherings except the worship services have been cancelled.
Pastor Lindorff: We have not been gathering. People miss the contact and interaction and fellowship with one another. All our church activities have been cancelled since March 17.
Pastor Rydbom: Pella has suspended all gatherings except for worship. Worship is led via live-streaming and radio broadcast. By doing this, people can continue to hear God’s Word. Everyone can use a Word of hope, especially when all we hear is negativity from the world. One of the most difficult events we have had to suspend is the Wednesday community meal. These meals are open to the community and many people look forward to the meals as a means to ensure there is enough food in their homes for the month. We pray for those in our community who are food poor during this time of suspension.
SH: What are your thoughts about “social distancing” as it relates to your congregation’s weekly services?
Rev. Preus: We don’t shake hands, or pass the offering plate, and we sit apart from other worshippers, doing the best we can to take precautions against this disease.
Pastor Lindorff: If that helps, then we should be practicing it. We do not seem to really know how this virus operates and how to deal with it. So, as with anything contagious, stay away from close contact with others. Hopefully we can meet together again soon. Right now we are sending worship materials (worship service, prayers, lessons, hymns, meditation) out to people. Mostly sent by email, but regular mail to those without email.
Pastor Rydbom: Social distancing has provided a way to be more creative in our worship and has forced us to think about what is important. We have suspended practices such as passing an offering plate; passing the peace; and handing out any paper. Until Governor Bullock enacted the shelter in place order we marked off pews to ensure people, who felt the need to come to worship, were sitting six feet apart. For over a year we have live-streamed worship and for even longer radio broadcast worship for shut-ins; therefore, we encourage people to worship via these technologies knowing that hearing God’s Word of hope is one of our greatest gifts right now.
SH: Please share additional observations you have about the coronavirus and how it impacts the local community.
Rev. Preus: I am concerned about the local economy and the potential loss of jobs, and pray that this pandemic pass us by soon. I am particularly concerned about the wellbeing of the elderly who cannot be visited in their homes and cannot leave their homes to come to church.
Pastor Lindorff: It could turn out that we will grow together through this crisis, by the need to work together. That would be a positive impact. It is sad that we see a negative impact from people hoarding supplies. We will learn a lot about how best to react if something like this comes up again.
Pastor Rydbom: The constant changes in practices, and government orders that affect economic viability for people are having an effect on the mental well-being of people. Pella is keenly aware of this and we are always praying for God’s guidance on how we can be a light in the darkness. We are a priesthood of all believers. We encourage members to reach out to their neighbors knowing that a positive phone call can make all of the difference in another’s life. A word of gratitude about what we do have rather than what we are missing can make a positive difference. I see people in this community doing this. They are grateful for what they see is being accomplished. The people of this community know how to come together and support one another and they are not disappointing at this time when everyone is impacted.
SH: Please provide your full name, title, church name and location, and approximate size of your congregation (if possible).
Rev. Rolf David Preus, pastor, Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney and St. John Lutheran Church in Fairview, (406) 433-2050 (office); (406) 488-7139 (home); (701) 430-9608 (cell, no texts)
Pastor Neil Lindorff, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Savage; and Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 405 10th Ave. SW, Sidney, 406-433-3707
Pastor Audrey Rydbom, Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W Main, Sidney, Montana. Size of congregation: 500