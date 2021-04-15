This past Good Friday I once again found myself asking the famous question of Pilate; “What is truth?” Jesus had just told Pilate that He had come into the world to testify to the truth and that everyone who belongs to the truth listens to His voice,”(John 18:37-38). To this Pilate responds, “what is truth?”
We do not know in what way Pilate asked this question. Was Pilate, a Roman politician, as skeptical of truth as I am today? Had Pilate witnessed leaders who would manipulate truth for power and fame? Perhaps Pilate had trusted a fellow politician to only find out he had been lied to and used for personal again. Who, in Pilates time, defined truth? Based on my experience with truth today I can hear Pilate ask this question with cynical, sarcastic humor and I can hear Pilate ask the question with a weariness and longing for truth.
Pilate knew he was being used for the gain of others; he knew the truth was being manipulated. What he didn’t know is the Truth was literally standing before him.
Jesus states clearly “I am the way, the truth and the life” (John 14:6). Truth is a person, not a concept. Jesus is true God, and eternal life. Jesus teaches the ways of God in truth. Every promise in scripture is made true through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. This one Truth is the foundation all humankind can stand on; even in a world which makes truth relative and subjective.
The outcry of our culture today is “who are you to judge my truth, my morals, my lifestyle?” We are told we must respect a person’s truth, no matter what it is, or else be labeled as “intolerant.” The fear of being intolerant is real. Individuals, as well as companies, have been targeted by our “cancel culture” for not going along with another’s subjective, or relative truth. The new norm of cancel culture is society’s way to bully another into going along to get along; right or wrong.
Government relies on polls to tell them what causes to support. This way of governing pushes us to live with subjective truth. What feels good to the majority of people polled becomes truth, whether this truth upholds life or not. The problem with this truth is that this type of “feel good” truth can go against who the Creator is. God, the creator desires life for all of creation. There is no life in “feel good” things like legalized drugs, gambling, prostitution, euthanasia and abortion. There is no truth in calling evil good and good evil.
Pilate missed truth standing before him. His conscience told him Truth was innocent but he allowed the “polls”, the mob, to tell him differently. Against his better judgement he sent Jesus to the cross. Truth prevailed through the resurrection; the resurrection which is for humanity, hope. Hope that there is One we can put our trust in; One that will never let us down; God the Creator, God the Redeemer; God the Sustainer. No longer do we need to question “what is truth,” when we abide in the Word of Jesus and follow His Word. In this we will know the truth and the truth will set us free.” (John 8:31-32.)
Pastor Audrey Rydbom is the pastor at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney.