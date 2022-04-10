As we contemplate the resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and how we can best worship and honor Him this Easter, the question that He asked His disciples after they pulled nets brimming with fish out of the water, is one we might ask ourselves: “Lovest thou me more than these?” (John 21:15).
“These” in the scripture referred to the fish His disciples had caught, but what would “these” be to us in our day? Would He ask us if we love the things of this world more than we love Him? Do we love Him more than Facebook? More than TikTok and Instagram? Is He asking about the many things competing for our time and attention?Are we running fast after things that have no lasting value? Is this a question about our daily priorities and what we really value and how we spend our time and our resources. Is He asking how we treat our family and those closest to us and how we serve and help our fellow man?
I’ve heard a quote that goes something like, “No one on his deathbed ever said, ‘I wish I had spent more time at work.’ ” I found this to be true at the end of my father’s life. A few days before he passed away, we spent a lot of time talking about how much he loved his family, how much he missed my mother who had died a year previously, and how much he missed seeing all the employees and the many customers that had become his friends at Johnson Hardware. I think I could count on one hand the times I saw my dad cry, but I watched him weep as he talked about how much he missed serving and helping everyone who walked through the door of our business. He didn’t say he missed the busywork that came with owning a business, just the people he saw and interacted with every day. Elder Russell M. Ballard said, “When celebrating the life of a deceased family member or a friend, it is rare for the speaker to talk about the size of the person’s home, the number of cars, or the bank account balances. They usually don’t speak about social media posts. At most of the funerals that I have attended, they focus on their loved one’s relationships, service to others, life lessons and experiences, and their love for Jesus Christ.”
Death is inevitable and I think it’s safe to say most people want to return to the Savior’s presence and to do so, we need to believe. What does that mean? Elder Ballard defines belief in this way: “To believe is to love and follow our Savior and keep the commandments, even in the midst of trials and strife.” One way that we can demonstrate our belief in Jesus Christ is to do what we can to make the world a better place by doing small things that demonstrate our love for those around us. What are the things we can do everyday that show that we love God and Christ first? We can answer as Peter did, “Yea, Lord; thou knowest that I love thee,” and then demonstrate that love this Easter season by the words we say to those around us, by thinking about our actions when we are irritated or angry, and by taking a moment to think about responding with kindness. Perhaps we can be an example of forgiveness and peace if there is a rift in our relationships with our children or family. Maybe we can go a bit out of our way to help a neighbor, wait in line more patiently, or judge people less and give them the benefit of the doubt. We all pray for peace in the world around us, but peace truly begins in our own hearts and homes and extends out from there. Following Christ’s example of love, compassion, and service to those around us is probably the best way to answer the question, “Lovest thou me more than these,” in the affirmative.
Kristine Gifford is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.