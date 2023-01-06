KGIFFORD MUG

Kristine Gifford

I keep an online file of ideas for this monthly column, and as I was perusing it for something appropriate for the new year, I found this quote by Elder Jörg Klebingat: “If, starting today, we do everything the way we did it yesterday, everything will be tomorrow as it is today. Nothing will change! If we don't already study the scriptures daily, then it will always be a challenge for us to do so unless we make a change in our lives.”

It strikes me that this concept could apply to virtually any behavior, habit, or trait we want to change if we replace the words “study the scriptures” with our intended choice. It reminds me of the old adage, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” This seems to happen to many of us when it comes to New Year’s’ resolutions.



Tags

Load comments