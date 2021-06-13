Manna, our daily bread, and the Bible are God’s Word. God’s highest passion is salvation for His children. The Holy Bible is a treasure map that leads us to God’s treasure, eternal life.
Search for it like silver, and hunt for it like hidden treasure. Then you will understand respect for the LORD, and you will find that you know God (Proverbs 2:4-5).
In the book of Exodus it tells of a journey that lasted 40 years with Moses and his people, the Israelites, whom God freed from 400 years of slavery with the Egyptians. Through God’s instructions, Moses and the Israelites journeyed through the desert with only God as their provider. God gave them manna for food in limited portions. God sends spiritual food the same way. He opens the heavens with just enough nutrients for today’s hunger. Study the Bible a bit at a time. Hunger is not satisfied by eating twenty meals in one sitting. The body and soul needs a steady diet to remain strong. When God sent manna to his people in the wilderness, he did not provide loaves of bread instead He sent manna in the shape of “thin flakes like frost… on the desert ground” (Exodus 16:14).
Our life is a journey with our Lord as the Holy Spirit who is our guide. The Bible is your guide book. It has all the answers for your life and if you read it, study it and live its commands, understanding will come little by little but it will take a lifetime. Jesus was born in Bethlehem meaning “house of bread” in Greek.
Then Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty (John 6:35)
The first step in understanding the Bible is to ask God for help. Read prayerfully for his understanding not your ideas. Invite God to speak to you. If anyone understands God’s Word, it is because of God and not the reader.
But the Helper will teach you everything and will cause you to remember all that I told you.
The Helper is the Holy Spirit whom the Father will send in my name (John 14:26).
Don’t be discouraged if your reading recaps a small harvest. Some days a lesser portion is all that is needed. What is important is to search every day for that day’s message. A steady diet of God’s Word over a lifetime builds a healthy soul and mind.
Ask and God will give to you. Search and you will find. Knock and the door will open for you (Matthew 7:7).
Karen Parker, a Montana native, is the author of “An Epic Journey Through The Scriptures With Jesus”