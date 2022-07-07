The Heritage Singers from Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wisconsin are coming to call in Richland County, and will be presenting a concert while they're in the region.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Bible Baptist Church of Sidney, located at 502 S. Central Avenue.
The Heritage Singers are as seven-member mixed ensemble group on a 12-week tour that will take them through 15 states from the Midwest on out to the West Coast and back. The group will minister in churches, Christian schools, and camps with music and preaching, challenging both teens and adults to grow spiritually.
The mission of Maranatha Baptist University is to develop leaders for ministry in the local church and the world "To the Praise of His Glory." Maranatha is a four-year, co-educational institution accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, and is a member of the North Central Association.
Maranatha offers academic programs that can be taken at the main campus in Watertown, WI, along with several academic programs online or at various distance-learning locations.
Degrees include master of education in teaching and learning, master of arts in teaching, master of organizational leadership, and a Maser of Arts in nonprofit administration. Maranatha has eight masters degrees, as well as a Doctor of ministry degree program. Students also have an opportunity to earn a certificate in Bible while at the Christian campus.