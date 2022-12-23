Clint Decker

When you think of the Christmas story, who is one of the characters that first comes to mind (besides Jesus, of course)? For many it is Mary, and for good reason, she gave birth to the Lord Jesus. The eternal and divine Son of God.

The fascinating thing about Mary, Joseph, the shepherds and other characters in the Christmas story like Zechariah and Elizabeth; they were common people. None were famous, rich or powerful in the land of Israel. They were unknown, ordinary folks. Mary recognized that ordinariness in herself. Read some of her God-inspired prayer of praise, after the announcement of her mission to carry the Creator’s only Son. “My soul magnifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked on the humble estate of his servant. For behold, from now on all generations will call me blessed; for he who is mighty has done great things for me, and holy is his name.” (Luke 1:47-49)



