FAITH NEWS SERVICE – Yorba Linda, November 9, 2020 — When Karla Downing, a Christian marriage & family therapist, was looking for a daily devotional to help her navigate difficult relationships in her life, she couldn’t find one based on biblical truths. Downing knew the need for resources for Christians in difficult relationships and dedicated her life’s work to writing and teaching. Downing’s ministry is motivated by the conflicts she sees between the guidance found in Christian relationship books and what the Bible says.
Downing’s new devotional, Change My Relationship: 365 Daily Devotions for Christians in Difficult Relationships (ChangeMyRelationship, 2020), is her fourth book. The devotional includes the 10 Relationship-Changing Principles she teaches in her books and classes, as well as recovery slogans, the correction of common biblical misunderstandings, and many additional practical tools. It is helpful for any difficult relationship including marriage, parents, children, ex-spouses, co-workers, friends and more. There is a topical index so that readers can also search for the specific guidance they need to read on any particular day.
“God has given her the gift of insight, and she uses it to apply Scripture to real-life situations. Her professional and personal experience give her the ability to understand and empathize deeply with people,” say Don and Alexandra Flecky, authors of Couple Talk and Shepherds of Marriage and Relationships at Fullerton Free Church.
Karla Downing is the author of the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association 2004 Silver Medallion Award winner, 10 Lifesaving Principles for Women in Difficult Marriages. Her second book, When Love Hurts: 10 Principles to Transform Difficult Relationships, applies the same principles to all family members. Her third book, The Truth in the Mirror: A Guide to Healthy Self-Image, offers a unique and life-changing approach to looking at self-image. She is the author of several eBooks and hundreds of articles on relationship issues, including LifeWay International articles focused on training women’s ministry leaders to help women struggling in difficult relationships. She is also a contributor for A Wife Like Me. She lives in Southern California with her husband of over 40 years. Together, they have three children.
Change My Relationship: 365 Daily Devotions for Christians in Difficult Relationships will be available on December 1 on Amazon and wherever books are sold.