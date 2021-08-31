There’s no doubt a clear Biblical command to be kind the “alien and sojourner” (Genesis 23:4, just to name one example of many verses). Of course, loving aliens does not require giving them citizenship as Leviticus 19:34 lines out), and God invented the first nation state, laid out the first sovereign national borders (Exodus 23), and invented the border wall (building a border wall is what the entire book of Nehemiah is about). In short, being a Christ-follower requires loving aliens, but loving aliens does not require whatever the Democratic Party’s talking points happen to be, or those belonging to some who desire to dismantle America’s sovereign borders.
Recently, the Sidney Herald ran an article entitled, “Montanan Evangelical Christians call for senators to resolve plight of dreamers.” And for the sake of clarification, a “Dreamer” is an illegal alien who was brought here by their parents, while being children. The Dream Act would allow these children – now grown adults – some of the privileges of Citizenship. Recently, a judge has thrown the Obama-era ruling into uncertainty (which was the impetus for the article in the Sidney Herald).
The Christian argument against granting citizenship rights to illegal aliens isn’t merely contrived in Scripture (which draws distinctions between aliens and citizens), but in common sense. Anything that incentivizes human trafficking, criminality, or avoiding the lawful line to join our great nation should be discouraged. The Dreamers Act encourages all of the above, and no matter the president, ends up with dead children floating in the Rio Grande and “children in cages” or detainment centers away from their parents (Biden has not stopped this yet, either).
The Sidney Herald article began with a citation of the Evangelical Immigration Table, and mentions that 30 Montana clergy have signed their statement urging the DREAM Act to move forward. However, it did not mention that the Evangelical Immigration Table (EIT) was founded and funded by the National Immigration Forum, a shell-organization of the Open Societies Foundation. In other words, the document – and its signatories – signed something produced by George Soros.
Famous evangelicals, like Eric Metaxas, once were members of the EIT and publicly denounced it when they discovered that its originator is not an ally of the American people. That the EIT is a Soros organization has been covered in many, many different reputable publications including The National Review, Breitbart, and others. You’ll also find ‘fact-checks’ debunking the claims, but a simple Google search by a savvy reader using only the Evangelical Immigration Table and the National Immigration Forum websites, will show (without a doubt) that it was funded and founded by the Open Societies Foundation.
I believe that a better headline would have been “Some Montana evangelical Christians call for senators to resolve plight of dreamers.” Most, I believe, would not support the EIT or their solutions. Many Montana evangelicals would far favor any number of solutions for these poor children-turned-adults who came here illegally, which do not accord to the fast-track to Citizenship promoted by Soros’ Evangelical Immigration Table. And there certainly are solutions that maintain their human dignity and allow them to remain in the United States, without allowing their parents’ criminality give them the full rights of Citizenship until it is earned – just like every other immigrant who comes to our great land.