Scams have become the norm of our culture today. If it weren’t for Alexander Graham Bell, we wouldn’t have all of these scams today. Thanks Alex.
These scams go from car warranties to Medicare benefits, and they’re probably just getting started.
I like to take advantage of these scam calls. After all, it’s my phone, I pay the bill, so it should also be my choice.
For example, when they asked me in the beginning how I am, I said, “Okey-Dokey.” I don’t know what this means, but they hang up immediately as soon as some hear that phrase. When it first happened, I couldn’t have been happier.
So, “Okey-Dokey” is part of my scam to those scammers.
Then when some Medicare scam comes through, one thing they ask is how old I am. So one time I said, “I feel like I’m 87.” They said that I didn’t qualify and hung up immediately.
I didn’t say I was 87, just that I feel 87. So now I have another response to these scammers.
I am building up of repertoire of responses to these scammers.
The call I got last week was from the government. Our government has selected 1700 people to receive a free $9,000 grant. Something I don’t have to pay back and can use for whatever I want.
The young lady on the phone wanted to work out how they could send me that money.
Do I want it in cash or deposited in my bank account?
There’s no way I will give them my bank information over the phone. So I said, “I’ll take it in cash, please.”
She asked me where the nearest Western Union was so she could send me the money.
I hung up the phone and did a bit of laughing.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came in and asked me what I was laughing about. I told her about the phone call and how the government would send me a $9,000 grant through Western Union. Then I laughed heartily and told her I thought it was a scam, thinking she would agree.
She stared at me with both hands on her hips and said very seriously, “What if it isn’t a scam? What if it’s true?”
And then she said something quite strange, “What would you do with $9,000?”
I just chuckled and went back to my office to work. But I was bothered by that phrase, “What would you do with $9,000?” Suddenly, I began thinking of what I could do with that kind of money.
Then the idea came to my mind, what if this was real? What do I have to lose if I go and find out if it’s real or not?
The Western Union was a couple of blocks down the road, and it wouldn’t take me long to go and check out this scam. If it’s a scam, I’ve only lost two blocks of time, and if it isn’t a scam, it’s worth investigating.
Walking back from Western Union with no grant money, I thought of a Bible verse.
Ecclesiastes 7:5, “It is better to hear the rebuke of the wise, than for a man to hear the song of fools.”
It’s better to have empty pockets than an empty head.
