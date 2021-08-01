In a recent Pew survey, 38 percent of Americans who identified with no religion prayed at least monthly. The majority indicated they prayed daily, and 17 percent of atheists and agnostics said they also prayed at least monthly.
Is that a contradiction? It depends on how you define prayer. If prayer is conceived as being in touch with ourselves, the world, or what is of ultimate importance, it may not be.
Meditation can be a form of prayer. In the Christian tradition, this is often identified as centering prayer. It is a form of cultivated awareness of yourself, your world, your surroundings.
But it often happens by taking a lot of clutter in our minds, our inner chats, our worries, our plans and setting them aside to focus on one thing. That’s why silence is identified with meditation. Silence has a way of bringing focus.
Journaling is a form of prayer that accomplishes a similar end. In writing your thoughts, it requires focus as you reflect on your life, your world, your day, your goals and dreams. The important things come to the fore, the mundane is made account of.
Sometimes using a word or a phrase can be a way of focusing one’s attention. Lectio divina is a way of using the Bible to provide a phrase to focus on, to repeat, to savor, to take in the words.
Walking can be a form of focus and a way of nurturing awareness of yourself and the world. Drawing can do this. Poetry can, as well.
Then there is prayers of thanksgiving, of gratitude. There is something fundamental in us that wishes to give thanks, that has a kind of amazement for our world.
For me, the word God captures, a way of giving thanks. But that need is bigger than a religious term. And if it is to the universe, to one another, to God, it should be nurtured.
Congregational prayers identify who we are, why we gather, what our relation to each other and the ultimate is. They define the life of so many religious communities.
I have sat through secular occasions and became unnerved if there was nothing done to consecrate the event. Those events are often life transitions, graduations, births, deaths, key moments of our lives.
Petitionary prayer I find to be the hardest form of prayer for many. It seeks change in the world. Since it is often treated as a form of magic, which absolves us of work, it can produce a misunderstanding.
I’d argue that petitionary prayer is our intention, plus action. If we pray for good crops, we’ve planted the seeds, not simply said some words.
If we pray for an “A” on a test, we better have studied. If we didn’t, this is not a petition, it is a form of wishful thinking. There are also petitionary prayers for strength, determination to follow through on the task that must be done. They may draw from resources within ourselves and beyond ourselves.
There also are prayers of solidarity. I think many of the prayers I see on Facebook are this. When I was in the hospital several years ago, it was amazing how much strength I drew from receiving greetings, prayers and thoughts. It means one never needs be alone in what they face.
I think what unites these kinds of prayer is a desire to connect. A desire to connect with ourselves, with each other and our world. And while, as a Christian, prayer is important to me, I believe this need to connect goes beyond religion to something fundamentally human.
In the end we all need to be connected and so we all need prayer as a result.
Rev. Dwight Welch is the pulpit supply minister for First and Peoples Congregational churches.