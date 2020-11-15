Election day has passed. On a State level Montana has called all of its races. On a Federal level the people wait; some patiently, some impatiently. During this election cycle I have heard many, from both sides of the isle, make comments that begin with “You cannot be a Christian and vote …” and then fill in the blank with many and varying answers. This is done to use shame to try and persuade the “other” to vote in the way in which the speaker is most comfortable. I disagree with this statement.
Christianity is about believing that Jesus Christ was nailed to a cross for the sin of all of humanity; red, blue, or purple. Jesus, the Christ, was resurrected in order that the same humanity would live in the hope that the greatest enemy of humanity, death, does not have the last say. A Christian, then, lives in gratitude of this grace and fears no evil, not even death, as he or she works for the good of all of God’s creation. Christians do not always agree on the way to accomplish the good of all humanity and that is fine. It is fine because humanity is not God. Only God can save; only God knows or does the “right way” one hundred percent of the time. The requirement of a Christian is to know the need for Christ, seek guidance and wisdom of God, and genuinely care about each other.
Following an election where there are ultimately winners and losers what does this mean? A good place to start is with scripture: “Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep. Live in harmony with one another; do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly, do not claim to be wiser than you are. Do not repay anyone evil for evil, but take thought for what is noble in the sight of all.” (Romans 12:15-17 NRSV)
There are some in our midst who are rejoicing; rejoice with them. Pray that the candidate who won the election is of sound mind and is guided by the wisdom of the Holy Spirit. If this candidate leads wisely, everyone, even those who doubted the candidate, will be taken care of.
There are also some in our midst who are weeping. Reach out and hear the words behind the tears. I have heard many argue there have been transactions done in the dark that can cause doubt in the election process. Those who rejoice are called by God to listen to these doubts and act. Bring to light what was done in the dark. Make the changes needed to ensure there will be no doubt in any future elections. People must be able to trust the process to participate in it. This is how a Christian weeps with those who weep.
Many have questioned the media throughout this election cycle; the truth has been questioned with bias apparent, and censorship enacted. The only truth is Jesus. Jesus tells us “I am the way, the truth, and the life.” Turn off the untruth that causes hatred and anxiety to dwell within you. No one is forcing you to give the media credence. Give more time to bible study and loving your neighbor with acts of loving kindness.
Government is a human entity that is flawed and temporal. God is love and everlasting. Do not let your hearts be troubled. Rejoice with those who rejoice; weep with those who weep. Be a Christian.