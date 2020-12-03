But you are A CHOSEN RACE, A royal PRIESTHOOD, A HOLY NATION, A PEOPLE FOR God’s OWN POSSESSION, so that you may proclaim the excellencies of Him who has called you out of darkness into His marvelous light; for you once were NOT A PEOPLE, but now you are THE PEOPLE OF GOD; you had NOT RECEIVED MERCY, but now you have RECEIVED MERCY. 1 Peter 2:9-10
What we are, we have become. What we have become, we have become by the blood of Jesus, by being born again into a new and living hope, the hope of eternal life. Here Peter declares that we are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for GOD’s own possession. In these four descriptive terms Peter is careful to lay these titles of honor on Christians, that is, people who have placed their faith in the crucified and risen LORD for their salvation. Yet most of us do not accept these honorariums.
Most of us consider ourselves as to have remained in bondage to the old man of scripture, the one that we are called to crucify with its lusts... and so because we are continually held in the bondage of a defeated old man who remains on death row, we live like we belong to him, sinning against GOD as though it were a suddenly acceptable thing. How could that ever be acceptable, in view of the cross?
Scripture reminds us that “faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of GOD.” Romans 10:17 The word of GOD read works to bring about faith too, and here we have the word of GOD testifying to us that we are A CHOSEN RACE, A royal PRIESTHOOD, A HOLY NATION, A PEOPLE FOR GOD’S OWN POSSESSION. This is not accidental or happenstance, this is in fact the down payment on our inheritance with the saints in glory! And it comes with a missional purpose; that we may proclaim the excellencies of Him who has called us out of darkness into His marvelous light. There lies part of the rub. Once we have become a born-again, blood-bought people we don’t always want to go back to where we’re from to extend the life line to them. After all, they aren’t like us! That may be true, but we were once them!
1 Corinthians 6:9-11 reads: “Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who submit to or perform homosexual acts, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor verbal abusers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God. And that is what some of you were. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified, in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.”
It’s funny how quickly we forget where we are from. It’s like the guy who used to have to put tape on his shoes to go to work, and becomes a success and then looks down on guys with tape on their shoes.
Sometimes I wonder where I’d be in life if the people who shared Christ’s love with me hadn’t. I thank GOD that they were willing to proclaim the excellencies of the One who called them out of the darkness and into His marvelous light! You who know Jesus were once not a people. You were spiritually alone and adrift in the world. But now you belong to the One who loves and saves you. There was a time when you didn’t know mercy, or what it was, but now you have received mercy! “Freely you have received, freely give!” Matthew 10:8 Have mercy on your neighbor. (Matthew 18:21-35) Tell them the hope of the cross! Proclaim to them the excellencies of Him who called you, and when they have their eyes opened, they will call you blessed!