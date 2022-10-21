Fifty years ago, one of the greatest icons in American sports history died. Jackie Robinson, a phenomenal athlete who lettered in four sports at UCLA, was only 53. After numerous health problems including heart disease, diabetes, failing eyesight and substantial heartache (most notably the death of his son Jackie Jr. in a car crash the previous year), Robinson suffered a heart attack at his home in North Stamford, Connecticut. The stress and strain of integrating Major League Baseball and helping to lead the civil rights movement had taken its toll.

Robinson is rightly revered as the trailblazer who smashed the color barrier in Major League Baseball, helping pave the way for people of color to play not only baseball but also professional football, basketball, tennis, and golf. Less remembered is his pioneering role in the civil rights movement and his creation of several businesses to employ African Americans. As the sun set on the British empire, the Cold War began, and the world grappled with the horrors of the Holocaust, the threat posed by the atomic bomb, and the evils of Stalinism, Robinson burst onto the MLB scene in 1947. The pressure he confronted in integrating MLB was immense.



