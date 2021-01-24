The next “R” of salvation that I want to talk about is Restitution. It is a thing that is not often talked about in Christian circles but should be. Let’s focus specifically on the notion that the crowd who was following Jesus began to complain when Jesus invited Himself to stay at Zack’s house. There was a sense of repugnance at the notion that someone as respected as Jesus would rub elbows with Zack and others like him. It is as if in this moment they began to doubt that Jesus was worth the trip.
Zack didn’t.
His response was so quick and so definite that it causes one to wonder if Zack had fully considered it. It almost sounds as if he thought that perhaps Jesus would listen to the crowd, and the good sense that they made… he knew who and what he was. The notion that Jesus was going to be in his house brought him more joy than he ever believed he would experience. Immediately Zacchaeus chose to prove his commitment to Jesus by divesting himself of his ill-gotten gain. Jesus responded to this selfless act by announcing that Zack was saved, for despite his past, “he, too, is a son of Abraham.”
Often the born again will quickly find themselves wrestling with those things from their former life. We are called to divest ourselves of sin, but too often discover how to justify or excuse the presence of it in our new life. Just as Rachel sat on her father’s idols, hoping to hide her sin, we tend sit on those things that the Holy Spirit is calling us to release. Whatever it is, it is dear to us, and that is the rub. Nothing can be allowed to be dearer to us than Christ. And herein, Zack’s example leads the way.
“if I have extorted anything from anyone, I am giving back four times as much.”
He did extort. And he is making it right – and then some! Think about it for a moment. Zack is placing himself into a position of having to admit that he had wronged that neighbor. Not in the privacy and safety of a quiet prayer, but by going to that neighbor to confess his wrong – and to seek to make it right! That takes guts! You heard how they were just referring to him: “a sinner!” Imagine how well he will be received when he knocks on the first guys door! We people types aren’t nearly as forgiving as we like to think we are, and I’ve met precious few who can resist rubbing someone’s nose in it when they do try to own their wrongs.
It’s almost humorous the way we do that. We cry out against injustice, but when someone who is guilty owns it and apologizes, we humiliate them who would dare to attempt humility!
Zack’s gonna have a tough week.
Yet, while I am convinced that Zacchaeus knows exactly what he is getting himself into, he goes joyfully for the sake of pleasing his Savior! Making restitution is a difficult thing. It means placing yourself at the mercy of those whom you have convinced by your efforts that you are unworthy of mercy – yet, because you are willing to sacrifice your dignity and your feelings to the glory of GOD, you please Him who saved you… and in doing so, provide an example of a truly born again life. Few things demonstrate the love of GOD and His holiness than someone willing to divest himself of all his idols, especially his pride! Restitution not only offers a vision of justice, but also of humility. I wonder if the difficulty surrounding it is why we hear the concept of restitution shared so rarely?
Go, Zack! You’re my hero, buddy!