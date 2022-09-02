Retrouvaille of Montana, a peer ministry and life line for troubled marriages, will hold a weekend, Friday Oct. 28 through Sunday Oct. 30, 2022 at the Ursuline Center in Great Falls. If you are considering divorce, feeling frustrated, hurt, angry, or disillusioned with your spouse, Retrouvaille can help.
Retrouvaille is a Catholic ministry that offers hope to couples who are struggling in their marriage. With all the distractions, conflicting demands and too little time, personal relationships are often taken for granted. Retrouvaille can help put the pieces back together.
Team couples, who are recovering from their own struggling relationships, share their stories on how they were able to reconcile, heal and build a more loving and stable relationship. You will find that you are NOT alone, forgiveness and a willingness to put the past behind you and begin again, are powerful aids in healing the hurt and pain of falling out of love.
Couples of all ages, who want to start again, are invited to attend regardless of religious background. The program begins with the weekend experience and follow up with 12 post sessions. The weekend will help couples re-establish communication and gain new insight into themselves. The weekend is presented by three married couples and a priest.
The post sessions provides time to work on your relationship and is an important part of the Retrouvaille healing process, Love can not be healed in a single weekend.
Your participation in this program is kept confidential. You will not be asked to share your problems with anyone else. However, you will be encouraged to put the past behind you.