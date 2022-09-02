Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Retrouvaille of Montana, a peer ministry and life line for troubled marriages, will hold a weekend, Friday Oct. 28 through Sunday Oct. 30, 2022 at the Ursuline Center in Great Falls. If you are considering divorce, feeling frustrated, hurt, angry, or disillusioned with your spouse, Retrouvaille can help.

Retrouvaille is a Catholic ministry that offers hope to couples who are struggling in their marriage. With all the distractions, conflicting demands and too little time, personal relationships are often taken for granted. Retrouvaille can help put the pieces back together.



Tags

Load comments