It is natural for us go through life searching to find out just who we really are and what our sole purpose in life is. We have so many choices and decisions to make. The question is, how do we know if we have made the right ones? And how do we fix the wrong ones? Deep down in our hearts, we know there is a divine creator, a God who knows all the answers we are searching for.
Imagine your life with an abundance of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faith, gentleness, and self-control. All your misery would just disappear. Does it sound too good to be true?
The truth is God’s grace is so passionate that when we accept his spirit into our hearts, he freely gives us these qualities as a gift. They are literally called “the fruits of the spirit,” read Galatians 5:22-25. It is a strange type of chemistry, but it is real! Through the Holy Spirit, God will transform you without changing your individuality. You will understand your sole purpose in life, and you will never be alone. We were not meant to go through life alone or in the misery that this fallen world gives us.
There is a scripture in the Bible where Christ explains in a parable the obstacles that limit us from learning God’s words in the Bible, and the elements of the Holy Spirit will free us to be able to understand these words. The parable is known as “The Parable of the Sower” (Luke 8:4-15).
“And when much people were gathered together, and were come to him out of every city, he spake by a parable: A sower went out to sow his seed: and as he sowed, some fell by the way side; and it was trodden down, and the fowls of the air devoured it. And some fell upon a rock; and as soon as it was sprung up, it withered away, because it lacked moisture. And some fell among thorns; and the thorns sprang up with it, and choked it. And other fell on good ground, and sprang up, and bear fruit an hundredfold. And when he had said these things, he cried, he that hath ears to hear, let him hear. And his disciples asked him, saying, what might this parable be? And he said, ‘Unto you it is given to know the mysteries of the kingdom of God: but to others in parables; that seeing they might not see, and hearing they might not understand. Now the parable is this: The seed is the word of God. Those by the wayside are they that hear; then cometh the devil, and taketh away the word out of their hearts, lest they should believe and be saved. They on the rock are they, which, when they hear, receive the word with joy; and these have no root, which for a while believe, and in time of temptation fall away. And that which fell among thorns are they, which, when they have heard, go forth, and are choked with cares and riches and pleasures of this life and bring no fruit to perfection. But that on the good ground are they, which in an honest and good heart, having heard the word, keep it, and bring forth fruit with patience.”
The common denominator is all four types of soil; the wayside, rock, thorns, and good ground, all had the same relationship with the Word; they heard it. Yet only one produced a harvest. It is not enough to hear the Word of God; our obedience to apply the words in Sacred Scripture teaching is when we can live victorious lives that glorify our Father in heaven! We must study the Bible and let the meaning of scripture take root into our daily lives. The only way to understand what God is telling us is through the edification of the Holy Spirit. He will heighten your perception and nourish you with good doctrines as you carefully follow him. Don’t deny yourself a chance to make a difference in your life. Accept God’s gift of grace. It’s free. What do you have to lose but your misery? The truth will set you free!
Karen Marie Parker lives in Sidney, Montana. This is an excerpt out of her one of her books “An Epic Journey Through The Holy Bible With Jesus”, volume 1. Her books can be purchased at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes, Kindle or Barnes and Noble. You can also follow her on Facebook. “An Epic Journey”.