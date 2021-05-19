Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church will hold Vacation Bible School June 7-11 from 8:30 a.m. until noon for ages 3-years-old through sixth grade. This year’s theme is SonQuest Rainforest. The church is located at 211 East Holly in Sidney. Everyone is welcome. There is a suggested donation of $30/child. Register online at svlcsidney.org or pick up a registration form at the church office. For more information call 406-433-7479.
