When I was a young girl, I was given these two trinkets that had cute sayings on them. One said, “Simple pleasures are life’s treasures” and the other said, “Live each day as if your life had just begun.” These verses have stayed with me through the years. I believe that simple pleasures are: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faith, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things there is no law” (Galatians 5:22-23). These are life’s treasures. The love we give to others, our faith in Jesus that we share gives others hope and being joyful with the life that God has given you.
I just love my family; we all get along so well. We get together for Sunday suppers as often as we can, and on all of the holidays we have so much fun. There is something special and heartwarming that happens when we sit around the dinner table and tell stories. A bonding effect takes place that can’t be bought, it is priceless. I love watching the grandchildren laugh, sing, play and just enjoy life as if they don’t have a care in the world. I think that is what Jesus meant when he said: “Most certainly I tell you, unless you turn and become as little children, you will in no way enter into the Kingdom of Heaven” (Matthew 18:3).
I think that we are supposed to live life detached from worldly goods and possessions. We can’t take them with us to heaven. “He said to them, “Beware! Keep yourselves from covetousness, for a man’s life doesn’t consist of the abundance of the things which he possesses.” (Luke 12:15). I believe that we are to stay clear from greed or wanting power or to be famous because these can create a behavior-conflict. Life vanishes so quickly that we must learn how to live in the present moment, loving your family and in return they extend that love to others. My problem is that I want to go to heaven, but I don’t want to leave my family behind. I want to watch my grandchildren raise their children and their children’s children. I don’t want to miss out on any part of their lives. My Spiritual Director, Sister Regina said that maybe when we go to heaven, we will be so full of joy that we won’t miss them?
“If then you were raised together with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated on the right hand of God. Set your mind on the things that are above, not on the things that are on the earth” (Colossians 3:1-2). Loving my family and sharing my faith in Jesus is the most important thing in life because this is what belongs to God! This is what I leave behind with my loved ones for generations to come. The only thing I will take with me to eternity is the love that I give away on earth. Eternity in exchange for taking pleasure today, in loving others is truly life’s treasure. So, let’s live each day as if our life had just begun with Jesus. Amen.
