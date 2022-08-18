KPARKER MUG

Karen Parker

 MARK BERRYMAN

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

When I was a young girl, I was given these two trinkets that had cute sayings on them. One said, “Simple pleasures are life’s treasures” and the other said, “Live each day as if your life had just begun.” These verses have stayed with me through the years. I believe that simple pleasures are: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faith, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things there is no law” (Galatians 5:22-23). These are life’s treasures. The love we give to others, our faith in Jesus that we share gives others hope and being joyful with the life that God has given you.

I just love my family; we all get along so well. We get together for Sunday suppers as often as we can, and on all of the holidays we have so much fun. There is something special and heartwarming that happens when we sit around the dinner table and tell stories. A bonding effect takes place that can’t be bought, it is priceless. I love watching the grandchildren laugh, sing, play and just enjoy life as if they don’t have a care in the world. I think that is what Jesus meant when he said: “Most certainly I tell you, unless you turn and become as little children, you will in no way enter into the Kingdom of Heaven” (Matthew 18:3).



Tags

Load comments