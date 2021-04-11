Ephesians 4:15; 2 Corinthians 7:10
A group of ministers met to evaluate candidates for ordination. In this church, the process takes several years (on average a decade). The time is used to educate our candidates and to offer them godly mentoring from those who have been in the process and have been ordained. It is a good process and properly employed, yields a strong minister. But like all processes, it must be faithfully conducted, without shortcuts and with an eye toward the desired outcome.
A candidate was presented who had been in the process and was now starting their fourth year. This candidate was not qualified and should not have been advanced into their fourth year. Sadly, they were. The reason that was offered for this decision was grace. It leads me to believe that we need to be reminded of what a biblical definition of grace is. So here is my primary thrust: You cannot expect to receive grace if you will not acknowledge your sin.
There is no biblical example of an individual being accepted by GOD without that primary component. There are many reasons for this, one of which is that in so doing we acknowledge GOD’s holiness.
When the Apostle Paul wrote his first letter to the Corinthian church, he rebuked them for divisions, etc. that were in the church. This caused them to grieve, as his rebuke hurt their feelings. Being a loving pastor, he dealt with that forthrightly, by stating that although he was sorry that he hurt them, he was grateful that the letter produced “godly sorrow” as GOD intended. This godly sorrow is a necessary component to a person’s healthy interaction with GOD as it “leads to repentance which leads to life.”
However, the church in Corinth would never have experienced this godly sorrow had not Paul candidly and directly addressed the problems in the church. Because he loved those precious people, he held them accountable. Because He loved Jesus, he held the church accountable, and because he loved the lost in Jesus’ name, Paul held the church accountable.
In fact, it is impossible to claim to love someone and not tell them the truth of sin and righteousness. The best example of that is in the person and mission of the Holy Spirit. Christ said that He was coming to “convict (convince) the world of sin and of righteousness.” John 16:8. Since we know that GOD is love, and that He cannot act in any way that is contrary to His loving nature; then convincing someone of their sin, and of the righteousness of GOD is vital to loving them… failure to do so means allowing that person to perish in their sin and the consequences of that are too horrible to bear! Luke 13:28
And so, we accept the responsibility to “speak the truth in love” Eph. 4:15 knowing that it may well be received as anything but love! At no time in our culture has that been truer than now. Our culture is so completely divided as to remind me of a shattered glass… and anymore the idea of a disagreement is treated as genuine assault against one’s person!
The church is not immune to this problem. I have seen (sadly) many leave our congregation over the years over this very issue. Yet, I cannot with any integrity claim to love someone and not speak the truth to them… and the truth is NOT relative. It is a set revelation from GOD through the scriptures, inspired by and illuminated by His Holy Spirit. So, if anything, failure to speak the truth in love is an absence of grace.
Now, if you will, try to imagine this world without GOD’s presence. Imagine the darkness that would ensue and the awfulness of misery that would exist on this earth were it not for GOD’s amazing grace! Now, please consider that when we are too afraid to speak the truth in love, that is exactly the world we are having a hand in creating! I can assure you, there is no love in that!
So, let us no longer take our cues from a world system that is content to lie in the darkness, but rather let us be children of light, and like GOD, walk in the light as He is in the light – remembering that in the scriptures truth contrasts with deceit the same way that light contrasts with darkness. By being quiet, we will not offend the people around us, but I fear that we will deeply offend GOD who reminds us that friendship with the world is enmity with Him. James 4:4, Galatians 1:10