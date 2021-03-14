Supper around the family table was a big deal in my parent’s house. It was far more than just the main meal of the day. It was when the whole family was together for the first time since we all went our separate ways that morning to either work or school. We discussed everything at the table. We talked about our day and my parents shared about theirs. We talked politics and my parents used that time to form a world view for my siblings and me. We talked about the neighborhood, school, and sadly, my grades.
It was a special time when I got to hear stories about how our family on either side arrived in the New World and what they went through to establish each branch of our family tree. We talked about the traditions and values and again, our parents were teaching us what it meant to be an Evans, and a Wright and an American.
The church is designed to do the much of the same. As my family met around that dining room table at the end of a long day, so the church gathers into a building at the end of a long week. We gather, and we visit about our struggles, and we pray with and for one another as we are called to according to the scriptures. (Romans 12:15) We gather in God’s house and we open Our Father’s book, the Holy Bible, and from it we form a world view that is true and faithful and capable of weathering any storm. (2 Timothy 3:16, Matthew 7:25) From that same book, we learn that GOD is the Father of life, and one who adopts into His house all who believe unto salvation in the Son, Jesus Christ who died for our sins and rose again! (Galatians 4:6, Romans 10:10) We learn about those from that holy family who have gone before us and have demonstrated in their lives and deaths the faithfulness our hearts long to emulate! (Hebrews 11) As we gather, we learn what it means to be Christian, to love the LORD our GOD with all of our hearts, our minds, our souls, and our strength. Here we learn what it means to serve one another out of love and humility – and we do it around His supper table. (Matthew 28:19-20, Deuteronomy 6:4-9, Matthew 22:36-38, John 13:5-8)
More importantly, we remember who we are as we remember whose we are. Paul, speaking to the Corinthian church reminded us that “whenever (we) eat this bread and drink this cup, (we) proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes.” 1 Corinthians 11:26. We belong to the LORD Jesus Christ. And His great desire is that we would love one another. (John 13:35) Love of one another, that is the love that defines the fellowship of the saints is paramount in the heart of Christ. No where is that more evident than in Christ’s high priestly prayer where pleads with the Father that we would be one even as He and His Father are one. In fact, in this short chapter, Jesus makes the same request twice – a plea for unity for those who believe in Christ because of the message that goes out from His original 12 disciples. (John 17:20-26)
The reason I bring all this up is that I cannot think of a greater tragedy to the heart of Christ than if we should exclude a believer from His table. At a family reunion in Kentucky, several family members on my mom’s side told me that my brother and I favored the Wilsons. (I pictured a volleyball with a bloody handprint). Before that moment, I had no idea that anyone named Wilson might be a part of my family. At another reunion, the other side of the family and fittingly on the other side of the Ohio River in Southern Indiana, I was told that I favor the Evans’. Now, if a Wilson had shown up at my house and told me they were family, I would have had doubts. My mother’s family would not. The resemblance was there. As it is in Christ Jesus, which only compounds the tragedy of the closed communion. As long as the family resemblance to Christ is there, as long as these love Him and call Him Savior and LORD, they are welcome at any table I am at. Anything else is simply unloving. (1 John 4:10)