My dad took my brother and I to the side yard to teach us how to play baseball. Whether we were learning our way around the baseball mit or the bat, the advice was the same. “Son, just keep your eye on the ball and everything will come out alright.”
I think that in some ways that is what John is sharing with his congregation in 1 John 3:6 when he writes some of the most difficult words in all the New Testament: “No one who remains in Him sins continually; no one who sins continually has seen Him or knows Him.” The New Revised Standard Version and the King James both omit the idea of continually sinning.” So does the Greek. Therefore, I believe that the NRSV and the KJV have it right. That said the verse should read: “No one who abides in him sins; no one who sins has either seen him or known him.”
That is what makes this one of the hardest concepts of the Bible, because if we are to take this at face value, then we begin to wonder how any of us can claim to “know Christ.”
I wondered what John Wesley might have to say on the subject, and he wrote this: “Whosoever sinneth certainly seeth him not - The loving eye of his soul is not then fixed upon God; neither doth he then experimentally know him - Whatever he did in time past.”
What John is telling us is that if we love Jesus and keep our focus on who he is, and His love for us, then sin will lose its power to grip our hearts and to manipulate our desires. But once our focus is no longer on our Savior, then the world and its lusts begin to find a way to compete for the love of our hearts that belongs only to Jesus!
It is very similar to what my dad tried to teach me when fielding a baseball. Keep your eye on the ball son and stay in front of it. Every time I took my eye off the ball, I got smacked by the ball, or missed it altogether. That will either teach you to fear the ball, or to keep your eye on it. Most of the time, I think it teaches a nice combination of respect for what could happen if I am not paying attention. It also teaches us what could happen if we do! Success in any endeavor, is sweet.
1 John 3:8b reminds us that “The Son of God appeared for this purpose, to destroy the works of the devil.” We generally confess that Jesus did in fact accomplish such a resounding victory over sin in the cross and resurrection, which means that we have the power in the presence of the Holy Spirit to overcome, but we live our lives in doubt of this victory as we condemn ourselves to “sin every day in thought word or deed.”
Nothing is sweeter than overcoming a temptation to dishonor GOD. This reminds me of a conversation that Nathan the prophet had with David the King in the wake of David’s host of sins against Uriah, Bathsheba, and others. Nathan told David “Since you have shown utter disrespect for the LORD…” (2Samuel 12:14) In this passage we note that David had the ability to say no the temptation before him but did not. The prophet reminds us of the role of free will in our decision-making process. Which brings me back to Wesley’s admonition to keep our eye on the ball, or as the great old hymn put it, to “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus!” Let your heart swell with the love of GOD and share it liberally around you, so that you will be transformed by the grace that is in Christ Jesus.