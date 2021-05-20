Dr. Timothy W. Tharp was ordained into the ministry of Word and Sacrament in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America on May 15, 2021.
The ceremony took place at First Lutheran Church in Savage with the Rev. Dr. Laurie Jungling, Bishop of the Montana Synod, officiating.
Along with the ordination, Tharp was also installed as pastor of First Lutheran Church in Savage and Grace Lutheran Church in Skaar, North Dakota.
Tharp said God led him to the ministry through a different path than most. “I'm a home-town boy who left for 30 years pursuing higher education followed by a career in education before retiring and joining the ministry. Through the grace of God, He has returned me to Richland County, which is something I never expected.”
After entering the ministry, Tharp said his educational pursuits began again. “I was installed as the minister in Savage three years ago and began formal study through Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary.”
As a side-note, Tharp also delivered the Sidney Herald in the 1970’s and 1980’s. “At one point, my delivery area included everything between Central Avenue and the fairgrounds and Holly to 14th Street South,” he said.
A reception with cake and coffee followed the service.