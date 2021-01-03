The 5 R’s of Christianity: Repentance, Redemption, Restitution, Reconciliation, & Restoration.
I would like to start a series of articles regarding what I believe are the 5 “r’s” of Christianity. You may also refer to them as Christian essentials.
This week, I would like to begin our exploration of these with the first “R”, repentance. Repentance is a word that is not much spoken of in church or Christian circles these days, so I think it may be wise to begin with a definition. To repent is to sincerely regret or sorrow over the object of repentance. For example, I am already starting to repent of using an online dictionary to explain this. In our church family, we describe repentance as “hating our sins and sinfulness enough to desire to turn to GOD so that He can solve it if for us.”
There are essentially two forms of repentance or sorrow for our actions/condition that we may experience. One may regret deeply their wrongs, but not see any hope to redeem them, and thus, they continue to live with the regret, but without hope of a better day – a day in which that regret can be alleviated by forgiveness. That is what the Bible calls “worldly sorrow.” It leads to death. A tragic example of which is found in the life of Judas. Once he betrayed Christ and saw for himself the fruit of his betrayal, the scriptures tells us, he hanged himself. I cannot presume to know what was in his head, but I can tell you that many people carry the burden of their sins and regrets with them without the hope of forgiveness. This can lead to depression and at least in Judas’s case, suicide.
There is another kind of repentance. That is the kind of repentance that is inspired by the Holy Spirit of GOD. When John was writing his gospel, he pointed out that he and the disciples had “beheld” the glory of Christ, “full of grace and truth.” It is that truth, which the Holy Spirit speaks to us, and is discerned by our hearts that convicts us of sin, and thus, our need. It is also the truth that He tells that convinces us of the hope of forgiveness which Jesus won for us in His death and resurrection from the dead! This is called “godly sorrow.” The Bible tells us that this leads to life!
Psalm 51:17 reads: “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and a contrite heart, O God, You will not despise.” – Amen! GOD is gracious to forgive, and quick to forget our transgressions. We, not so much. In the Kingdom of GOD, a person who sincerely repents and believes receives the grace of GOD, and the Holy Spirit applies the blood of Jesus to that person and cleanses them from their unrighteousness. People, on the other hand tend to nurse grudges as if they were worth something! Tragically, our inability to forgive a repentant soul is as ungodly an act as one can commit.
We often find it easier to forgive others than ourselves. Either way, if we are unforgiving, we are wrong. It is impossible to heal from the hurt we have caused ourselves if we are living in unforgiveness. We are saved by grace through faith, and that is exactly how we are going to learn to forgive ourselves of the wrongs we’ve done! When we fully accept GOD’s grace for what it is, grace meted out by the only one truly righteous to judge, then we become free of the burden… free indeed! That is my hope for you in this New Year. That you experience true repentance, and godly sorrow, so that GOD may use it to lead you to Himself, and life everlasting!