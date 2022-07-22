Purchase Access

Once there was a young eaglet that accidentally fell from the safety of his nest high on the mountain. Miraculously, he fell in a patch of soft grass and survived. He stumbled out into the open and a farmer saw him and brought him to the farm and placed him inside a chicken coop with all the other chickens. Since the eagle had not yet discovered his true identity, he started watching the other birds and naturally followed their habits and doing what they did. So many people have been wrongly influenced by trying to be like others and for some it has ruined their lives. He was growing stronger and more beautiful every day, but he had not yet discovered the revelation of who he was and what he was called to be.

One day a man from a zoo came to the farm as he heard about an eagle being raised as a chicken. The farmer explained the bird was no longer an eagle; he was now a chicken because that is all he has ever known. However, the zookeeper knew the bird had the heart and soul of a lofty eagle, and was never meant to live on the ground, was to be unrestrained and soar in the clouds. He lifted the eagle onto a fence and told him to fly. The eagle glanced down at the comfortable chicken coop, jumped off the fence, and continued doing what chickens do. The man returned the next day realizing the eagle was born for something much greater – he just had to know it! This time he carried the eagle up to the rooftop of the farmhouse and again told him to stretch his wings and fly. The large bird looked at the man, then again down into the chicken coop and gracefully flew back down to be with his friends.



