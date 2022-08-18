Purchase Access

The path to victory was never promised to be an easy one. It’s filled with faith blended with hard work, persistence, and a passion to follow God’s directions. What type of victory are you referring to? The only success and accomplishment that has eternal value is when we follow and accomplish God’s will. So, what is this? Well, there is His general will which includes His written word that is given to help us learn how to live for Him. There is also His specific will where God has designed a personal blueprint for each of His children as it pertains to their unique destiny and is available for all who seek Him.

With all of the knowledge that is in the world, there is nothing more important than to know who God is and what He desires. We have an open line of communication with Him to listen to His voice and to talk to Him and yet His general and specific will is largely ignored. Why? Human nature is more concerned with its own plans instead of submitting to what God is demanding. The Lord revealed to me about ten years ago that we can be as close to Him as we want and the only thing preventing this from happening is our rebellion. Every person has been given the free will to choose and make their own decisions about whether they will serve God or themselves. The carnal mind does not enjoy being told what to do, and this resistance is commonly referred to as the war between good and evil. This reality of spiritual warfare is woven throughout scripture and is seen when Lucifer rebelled against God. He is now the ruler of the dark kingdom and is trying to deceive and persuade every person who will listen to ignore God’s eternal truth.



