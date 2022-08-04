Purchase Access

John 16:33, AMPC-- I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have [perfect] peace and confidence. In the world you have tribulation and trials and distress and frustration; but be of good cheer [take courage; be confident, certain, undaunted]! For I have overcome the world. [I have deprived it of power to harm you and have conquered it for you.]

I have discovered that, when God is moving powerful in my life, the enemy is disturbed and tries to send mental and emotional attacks.



