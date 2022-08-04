John 16:33, AMPC-- I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have [perfect] peace and confidence. In the world you have tribulation and trials and distress and frustration; but be of good cheer [take courage; be confident, certain, undaunted]! For I have overcome the world. [I have deprived it of power to harm you and have conquered it for you.]
I have discovered that, when God is moving powerful in my life, the enemy is disturbed and tries to send mental and emotional attacks.
However! What the enemy means for evil, the LORD our Father (once we know Jesus His Son, as our LORD and Savior, that is) will always work for good (Genesis 50:20, Romans 8:28)! Hallelujah!
Even when you seem out of breath; when the enemy is telling you that your efforts are worthless and that God is mad at you (he's always lying, by the way!); when you feel unclear about what to do, even the familiar things; when the enemy tries to bring up past hurts (The LORD will help you recognize, repent of, and renounce these, and help you truly forgive those who hurt you and yourself); etc.--know that God is always working on your behalf!
He is our Shield, our Defender, the Lover of our Souls! Will not God bring about justice for His elect who cry out to Him day and night? Will He continue to defer their help? 8 I tell you, He will promptly carry out justice on their behalf. Nevertheless, when the Son of Man comes, will He find faith on earth?” -- Luke 18:7-8, Berean Study Bible
He loves you, and He could never forget you; your name is engraved on the palms of His hands!
14 But Zion said, “The LORD has forsaken me; my Lord has forgotten me." 15 “Can a woman forget her nursing child, that she should have no compassion on the son of her womb? Even these may forget, yet I will not forget you. 16 Behold, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands; your walls are continually before me.--Isaiah 49:14-16, ESV
Jesus is alive, and He is helping us. Hallelujah!
Thank and praise Him that He is real, He is with you, and that He is your victory. Sing worship songs to Him. The more you do, the more His presence will become stronger, for He inhabits the praises of us His people (Psalm 22:3)!
Jesus is alive, and He is helping us. He is with you, always, no matter how you feel. Ask Him to comfort you and reassure you that He hears and knows and cares about you. He will!
