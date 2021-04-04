Jesus unrolled the scroll, read that powerful message with all eyes on him in the synagogue where he grew up, and then exclaimed that the prophecy was fulfilled in him. What happened next as those around him reacted to his proclamation? Amazement? Disbelief? Skepticism? Scorn?
If I put myself in the scene and imagine my own reaction, it would go something like this.
If someone stood up in church and shared that they were sent to “set prisoners free, restore sight to the blind, and bring great news to the poor,” I’m pretty sure my first honest reaction would be something in the line of, “Who is this guy?” How in the world did he get in here? Who does he think he is?”
Needless to say, I would not have reacted very positively, so I find it hard to believe that those attending synagogue that day “spoke favorably of him and marveled at his eloquence,” as the next few verses of that Gospel go on to read. What have I missed? I was not there, of course, and it was the Son of God who spoke! He obviously touched hearts and impressed those around him. There were more than words communicated that day.
So, what is the deeper message for me imbedded in this “Good News?” What do you believe to be the deeper message?
I can’t free prisoners literally, nor can I give sight to the blind physically.
As I ponder it, it occurs to me there is another way to receive those words than the literal meaning. Maybe my “mission” is to help others be freed from fears, anxieties, or disillusionment. Maybe my “mission” is to be a hopeful person. People can be bound by the inability to believe in themselves, by negative thoughts and behaviors, by unrealistic goals and dreams for their future. In sharing hope, I can help to break binding chains and help to set others free.
I know we all can be blinded by illusions and false icons like power, control, and popularity. Maybe my “mission” is to look further, deeper inside of myself and find what is really important, what really shines brighter and truer.
Maybe my mission is to see the blood of Jesus at the Cross and give my whole self to building the kingdom of God.
No matter the mission remember the Message!