Before Jesus’s resurrection people believed that there is no life after death, even today there are some skeptics. But Jesus says that we will be transformed, transfigured and raised up with new glorified bodies on a new earth with a new heaven. “Thy kingdom come thy will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven.” In the beginning God created the Heavens and earth to be in union with Him. What a wonderful gift! Then came the fall of man but it was not the end of God’s plans.
Through Jesus’s resurrection God proved that he can transform and transfigure us. Jesus’s body was not a ghost, he was not a bland symbol of mortal affairs and he was not an abstract figure, but as a man with flesh and bones and a need to eat. (Luke 24:36-43) “While they were talking about this, Jesus himself stood among them and said to them, “Peace be with you.” They were startled and terrified and thought that they were seeing a ghost. He said to them, “Why are you frightened, and why do doubts arise in your hearts? Look at my hands and my feet; see that it is I myself. Touch me and see; for a ghost does not have flesh and bones as you see that I have.” And when he had said this, he showed them his hands and his feet. While in their joy they were disbelieving and still wondering, he said to them, “Have you anything here to eat?” They gave him a piece of broiled fish, and he took it and ate in their presence.”
Jesus’s soul was not separated from his body, his body and soul raised up on the third day. Now I don’t know how long my body will stay buried before it is raised up, it could be three thousand years? To God a thousand years is like a day. So, it won’t matter to me how long, it will seem like yesterday. Jesus says that when he returns in the last days that he will raise all the dead first and all eyes will see him, that includes you and me. Now I am not talking about the time between when we are buried and our souls go to heaven to wait for the last days but, the time when Jesus returns to earth and is ready to resurrect everyone for judgement and he will decide who receives their new glorified bodies on a new earth. On that judgement day is when God will restore his kingdom on earth as it is in Heaven. My dear sweet mother of 91 years just passed away and burying her was something that I never wanted to do. She gave me words of wisdom to comfort me: (Wisdom 19:18 NABRA) “For the elements, in ever-changing harmony, like strings of the harp, produce new melody, while the flow of music steadily persists. And this can be perceived exactly from a review of what took place.”
(Revelation 21:1-6) “Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and the sea was no more. And I saw the holy city, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “See, the home of God is among mortals. He will dwell with them; they will be his peoples, and God himself will be with them; he will wipe every tear from their eyes. Death will be no more; mourning and crying and pain will be no more, for the first things have passed away.” And the one who was seated on the throne said, “See, I am making all things new.” Also he said, “Write this, for these words are trustworthy and true.” Then he said to me, “It is done! I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end.”
May you find deep joy in knowing that Jesus’s resurrection is more than just salvation and everlasting life. We inherit a resurrection like his. It will be a time of great celebration when God’s plan is brought to realization, reuniting heaven and earth with our loved ones and Jesus as our Lord and King for all eternity and we will be glorified! Hallelujah!
