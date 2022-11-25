KPARKER MUG

Before Jesus’s resurrection people believed that there is no life after death, even today there are some skeptics. But Jesus says that we will be transformed, transfigured and raised up with new glorified bodies on a new earth with a new heaven. “Thy kingdom come thy will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven.” In the beginning God created the Heavens and earth to be in union with Him. What a wonderful gift! Then came the fall of man but it was not the end of God’s plans.

Through Jesus’s resurrection God proved that he can transform and transfigure us. Jesus’s body was not a ghost, he was not a bland symbol of mortal affairs and he was not an abstract figure, but as a man with flesh and bones and a need to eat. (Luke 24:36-43) “While they were talking about this, Jesus himself stood among them and said to them, “Peace be with you.” They were startled and terrified and thought that they were seeing a ghost. He said to them, “Why are you frightened, and why do doubts arise in your hearts? Look at my hands and my feet; see that it is I myself. Touch me and see; for a ghost does not have flesh and bones as you see that I have.” And when he had said this, he showed them his hands and his feet. While in their joy they were disbelieving and still wondering, he said to them, “Have you anything here to eat?” They gave him a piece of broiled fish, and he took it and ate in their presence.”



