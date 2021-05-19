It is the season for vacations. The last days of the school year are near and our students are ready for change of pace. People are talking about travel and the friends and family they plan to see for the first time in many months, if not over a year. This all sounds wonderful but please remember to build in time for rest.
From the beginning God incorporated rest into our lives. We hear in Genesis chapter 2:2 “And on the seventh day God finished the work that God had done, and God rested on the seventh day from all work that God had done.” God then passed the idea of rest to human kind in the form of a commandment; Exodus 20: 8, “Remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy. Six days you shall labor and do all your work. But the seventh day is a Sabbath to the Lord your God you shall not do any work—your son or your daughter, your male or female slave, your livestock, or the alien resident in your towns.”
The Old Testament word Sabbath comes from the Hebrew Shabbat, meaning “to cease” or “desist.” The word holy means separate, set apart, or different. Therefore, to remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy literally means to separate one of our days each week for pausing activity and resting. Set-aside a day each week rest or take a vacation with many days with time set aside for rest.
Rest is important. In a world where working harder than anyone else can become an idol and resting seems impossible, we need to observe a Sabbath more than ever. God gives us a Sabbath in order that our busyness does not keep us from knowing God and the peace God wants for us. The Psalmist knows how deeply we yearn for a richer, deeper life with God. Psalm 116:7 says “Be at rest once more, O my soul, for the Lord has been good to you.” We find rest when we “Be still and know” the Lord (Psalm 48:10). When we refuse to slow down and rest we fail to make room for God to touch our lives and appreciate God’s work of creation. We fail to rejoice in God’s goodness for our lives. Taking time to rest gives us perspective to engage in our called vocation in the way God intends. Everything God intends for life is meant to give life.
God doesn’t give us rest as a reward for hard work. God gives us rest to know God and God’s ways. The ways of the world would have us be so burdened with keeping tight schedules and so on the move that we would be unable to even take note about what is good. This often leads to cynicism, dread, and depression. This is not the life God intends for us.
For most Christian’s the Sabbath is the first day of the week, not the seventh as it is for those who practice the Jewish faith. Jesus rose from the dead on the first day of the week. Christians, then, begin our week by resting in God, appreciating God’s work in creation, rejoicing in God’s goodness, and to gather perspective and strength from God to engage in the week ahead with Christ with us. When we take the time to gain perspective through Christ it becomes easier to avoid cynicism, dread and depression.
As we enter this season of vacations and times of rest, remember to use them as the gifts they are meant to be. Make your plans carefully. Avoid doing so much that a vacation is needed from being on vacation. Use the time as God intended; time with God; Sabbath; and rest.