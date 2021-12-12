I was wandering through the grocery store recently and found myself humming along to the music: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year… It’s the most hap-happiest season of all. With those holiday greetings and gay happy meetings. When friends come to call..” As I hummed along and let the words settle in, my eyes began to water; I remembered “not for all; not for all is this the most hap happiest time of the year.”
Many will say “there is a reason for the season,” and “remember; don’t take the Christ out of Christmas,” all the while forgetting that Christmas is more than joy to the world and peace on earth. Christmas is about a Savior who was born into our messy, desperate lives that we might have hope for a better tomorrow; that we might see light in the midst of darkness. And to really understand that joy and hope we must first acknowledge that everything is not right in the world for all people.
No matter how hard we try to make Christmas about the merry, good cheer, and joy-filled voices there are those who are mourning the loss of a life that once was. There are some who have unpaid bills and no ability to ensure their children will have a gift of any kind under a tree; if there even is a tree. Christmas day there will still be the sick, weak and dying; this does not stop just because it is the season. There will be uncertainty for a future. This is the reality Jesus was born into; this is the reason for the
season. As a people we need a Savior, and as good neighbors, our neighbor may need to hear us acknowledge that for them, this is certainly not the most wonderful time of the year.
Perhaps this is the first year alone after a spouse has died. Maybe there has been a rift in a relationship and a good friend will not call. With COVID still looming around us many families have had to cancel, once again, family gatherings. It is during these times followers of Jesus may more need to sing the words “Comfort, comfort, oh my people,” than “Joy to the World.”
I pray that this year is one of joy, blessings and good cheer in your home.
For those who it is not, I want you to know that you are the reason we celebrate Jesus coming into the world. Jesus came to bring you hope. Hope that these days of sadness will not last and God will reign over the darkness that now seems to cloud your thoughts.
Jesus says “It’s not the healthy who need a doctor but the sick…” Mark 2:17. If you are feeling defeated this Christmas season; if you are feeling blue; it is fine to not fake a smile or act of good cheer. Jesus came for you; to sit with you through your struggles. To love you, comfort you and give you peace that one day your mourning will be turned into dancing. This is the promise of Jesus.
This is why we celebrate and remember the reason for the season is Jesus. May God bless you and keep you through these times.